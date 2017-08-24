3D Printed Robotic Arms for Sign Language

A team of students in Antwerp, Belgium are responsible for Project Aslan, which is exploring the feasibility of using 3D printed robotic arms for assisting with and translating sign language. The idea came from the fact that sign language translators are few and far between, and it’s a task that robots may be able to help with. In addition to translation, robots may be able to assist with teaching sign language as well.
The project set out to use 3D printing and other technology to explore whether low-cost robotic signing could be of any use. So far the team has an arm that can convert text into finger spelling and counting. It’s an interesting use for a robotic arm; signing is an application for which range of motion is important, but there is no real need to carry or move any payloads whatsoever.
A single articulated hand is a good proof of concept, and these early results show some promise and potential but there is still a long ways to go. Sign language involves more than just hands. It is performed using both hands, arms and shoulders, and incorporates motions and facial expressions. Also, the majority of sign language is not finger spelling (reserved primarily for proper names or specific nouns) but a robot hand that is able to finger spell is an important first step to everything else.
Future directions for the project include adding a second arm, adding expressiveness, and exploring the use of cameras for the teaching of new signs. The ability to teach different signs is important, because any project that aims to act as a translator or facilitator needs the ability to learn and update. There is a lot of diversity in sign languages across the world. For people unfamiliar with signing, it may come as a surprise that — for example — not only is American Sign Language (ASL) related to French sign language, but both are entirely different from British Sign Language (BSL). A video of the project is embedded below.
Sign language projects show up fairly regularly in both the hobbyist and academic worlds. We’ve seen puppet-like 3D printed hands used to convert spoken words to ASL, as well as these sensor-covered gloves which aim to convert ASL signs and motions into speech. It’s fascinating to see the progression in technology and approaches taken over time as sensor technology and tools like 3D printing become more advanced.
[via 3DHubs newsroom]
11 thoughts on “3D Printed Robotic Arms for Sign Language”
Very nicely done! I released a project years ago for kids to make hands like this from drinking straws and one kid tried to get his to do ASL. While inspired, that wasn’t the right tech. You guys did a wonderful job!
I don’t get it.
Why can’t they just have a screen that shows a picture of a hand, or, you know… text?
Probably because this is cool. Also, it can give you a real finger. Well, not really real, but more real than one on screen.
A lot of deaf people can’t read very well.
So you’re saying that someone taught them sign language, but didn’t teach them to read?
Yes. Phonics is difficult if you have never heard speech.
Also, ASL is its own language, loosely related to English
Yeah, you can learn language without knowing how to read.
Exhibit A: Children speak, and they don’t know how to read or write! :D
Exhibit B: Koko the gorilla ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Koko_(gorilla) )
Somebody here proposed to make CGI video, and that’s the only alternative to something like this robot, as sign language can’t be translated from spoken/written language word for word, but uses basic word/concepts combined with signs for place and time, with additional motions and expressions.
For example (this is in sign language in my country, not ASL, but I don’t think there is any major difference), there is no past tense, but you can sign “yesterday” or “before”, and then continue with what happened. Giving and getting is the same sign, but the exact meaning depends on whether you start with your hands near your body and you’re pushing them out, or do you start with hands from afar, and you pull them in.
This could be a very useful text-to-sign app for conferences, meetings and what not.
But I doubt a robot is the best way to do this. I think a CG-hand would be much nicer (cheaper) so you can project it anywhere you like.
I must say: very well done. The robot looks very fast.
Not really, a simple tablet with a voice recognition linked to 3D animation signing would be much easier.
I made a robot hand 10 years ago now that did the American Righthannded sign language, although it only had 10DOF it could represent most characters bassed on a keyboard input
http://www.roboteernat.co.uk/animatronics/robot-hand/