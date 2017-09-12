LEGO Prototyping with Tinkercad’s Brick Mode

[Andrew Sink] made a brief video demonstrating how he imported an STL of the well-known 3D Benchy tugboat model, and instead of sending it to a 3D printer used the Brick Mode feature to make a physical copy out of LEGO bricks in an eye-aching kaleidoscope of colors.

For those of you who haven’t used Tinkercad lately, Brick Mode allows you to represent a model as LEGO bricks at various scales. You model something as usual (or import a model) and by pushing a single button, render it in LEGO as accurately as can be done with standard bricks.

In addition, [Andrew] shows how the “Layers” feature can be used as a makeshift assembly guide for the model, albeit with a couple of quirks that he explains in the video embedded below.

LEGO can be useful for prototyping, so once you’ve sorted all your LEGO blocks with the aid of a DIY machine and converted a few motors to be LEGO compatible, you might want to give this new feature a whirl.

  1. I want to design LEGO barrier strip (terminal block) with screws in the holes along the top. I’m no expert on CAD for 3D printing though, and I wonder if it’s too ambitious of a project to start off. If someone else designs it, I’d be happy to buy it on Tindie.

