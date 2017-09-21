What high-tech, ultra-secure data center would be complete without dozens of video cameras directed both inward and outward? After all, the best informatic security means nothing without physical security. But those eyes in the sky can actually serve as a vector for attack, if this air-gap bridging exploit using networked security cameras is any indication.
It seems like the Cyber Security Lab at Ben-Gurion University is the place where air gaps go to die. They’ve knocked off an impressive array of air gap bridging hacks, like modulating power supply fans and hard drive activity indicators. The current work centers on the IR LED arrays commonly seen encircling the lenses of security cameras for night vision illumination. When a networked camera is compromised with their “aIR-Jumper” malware package, data can be exfiltrated from an otherwise secure facility. Using the camera’s API, aIR-Jumper modulates the IR array for low bit-rate data transfer. The receiver can be as simple as a smartphone, which can see the IR light that remains invisible to the naked eye. A compromised camera can even be used to infiltrate data into an air-gapped network, using cameras to watch for modulated signals. They also demonstrated how arrays of cameras can be federated to provide higher data rates and multiple covert channels with ranges of up to several kilometers.
True, the exploit requires physical access to the cameras to install the malware, but given the abysmal state of web camera security, a little social engineering may be the only thing standing between a secure system and a compromised one.
[via Ars Technica]
5 thoughts on “Another Day, Another Air Gap Breached”
So in my mind, this is not a case of the air gap being breached, so much as being bridged. They aren’t launching an attack via the security cameras, they have already attacked the cameras somehow and are using them as a gateway or bridge into a network.
Getting something inside an air gap is easy. Plenty of opportunities for hidden installation of software as seen on this website many times in the past; your new keyboard might contain malware, and there are plenty of ways to interrupt a supply chain and get a special keyboard inside a secure facility. Usually air gapped networks are very secure because malware may be able to capture sensitive information, but it can’t do anything with the information if there is no network connection, and for more sophisticated attacks no way to control the malware once it is in place. These creative methods of defeating an air gap are important to discover.
Addressing your disagreement with the terminology, an air gap is supposed to prevent unauthorized data from entering or leaving a network. Yes, getting malware inside the network is the first act of breaching the air gap, but using in-place technology to establish a live data connection is definitely breaching the air gap and defeating its purpose.
This is getting silly. This sort of thing passes as an easy-starter question in embedded software interviews – given ‘this’ board, how do you get debug out? Even a mediocre candidate quickly starts suggesting sideband stuff once you tell them all IO lines are used.
This is the sort of article that keeps a lab in funding, but doesn’t produce much of use.
Two complications with what they’re presenting:
Even good security cameras have a relatively slow frame rate (ca 15 – 30 fps) which puts quite a limit on the incoming modulation unless you’re using an array that presents a patterned signal at every point in time (eg, an LED/QR-code like scheme). From the article’s abstract: “Data can be covertly infiltrated into an organization at a rate of over 100 bit/sec per surveillance camera from a distance of hundreds of meters to kilometers away.” Um, no…not from a single source. Nyquist is spinning in his grave.
Outbound data is astoundingly slow. From the article’s abstract: “Our evaluation of the covert channel shows that data can be covertly exfiltrated from an organization at a rate of 20 bit/sec per surveillance camera to a distance of tens of meters away.
20 bps ~ 2 baud. Really. This could get you the day’s passcode, but if you’re going to exfiltrate the drawings for the latest jet engine, bring an air mattress and a cooler….you”re going to be there for some time.