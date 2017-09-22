[Corey Harding] designed his business card as a USB-connectable demonstration of his skill. If potential manager inserts the card in a USB drive, open a text editor, then touches the copper pad on the PCB, [Corey]’s contact info pops up in the text box.
In addition to working as a business card, the PCB also works as a Tiny 85 development board, with a prototyping area for adding sensors and other components, and with additional capabilities broken out: you can add an LED, and there’s also room for a 1K resistor, a reset button, or break out the USB’s 5V for other uses. There’s an AVR ISP breakout for reflashing the chip.
Coolly, [Corey] intended for the card to be an Open Source resource for other people to make their own cards, and he’s providing the Fritzing files for the PCB. Fritzing is a great program for beginning and experienced hardware hackers to lay out quick and dirty circuits, make wiring diagrams, and even export PCB designs for fabrication. You can download [Corey]’s files from his GitHub repository.
7 thoughts on “Customizable PCB Business Card”
Cool project. I guess it plays a keyboard and types the contact information (hopefully) into the just opened editor?
And… Fritzing is Free Software. Yay!
i thought one of the HaD commenter mantras is “Friends don’t let friends Fritz”.
Hopefully there is enough room to put some spyware on the card, and find out how you stand in the interview process, or
corrupt other resume’s on his PC…
B^)
> Information Security
“If you *actually* plugged this into your machine, you definitely need us”
Just what I was thinking…
Yeah, if someone were to hand me something like that, I would say thanks and put it aside, never intending to plug it in. If they persisted, I would hand it back to them and state “sorry, no offense, but, I do not plug in unknown devices into my computer”.
Not only does one have to worry about spyware, also, what if it were damaged, say, shorted? or draw too much current?Not sure how a typical USB port handles those circumstances.
Anyway, It’s great little thing to show off ones capabilities, but not original, and probably not going to make them stand out in any way.