Quick and Easy NTP Clock

10 Comments

[Danman] got an ESP32 with built-in OLED display, and in the process of getting a clock up and running and trying to get a couple of NodeMCU binaries installed on it, thought he’d try rolling his own.

[Danman] used PlatformIO to write the code to his ESP. PlatformIO allowed [Danman] to browse for a NTP library and load it into his project. After finding the NTP library, [Danman] wrote a bit of code and was able to upload it to the ESP. When that was uploaded [Danman] noticed that nothing was being displayed on the OLED, but that was just a simple matter of tracking down the right address to use when setting up the library for his OLED. Lastly, [Danman] created a large font to display the time with and his mini-clock was done!

It’s always nice to see someone be able to go from buying a board to having a demo put together, and it’s getting easier and easier. Check out this OLED watch, and this pocket watch doesn’t use OLEDs, but it still looks pretty cool.

10 thoughts on “Quick and Easy NTP Clock

  1. Wow! with an OLED this is gobs of hackable capability in a small low power package!
    We are clearly in a pretty cool future timeline with all of this cheap, awesome, & w/free shipping stuff like this, I wonder what those who didn’t jump from the Bearenstein timeline have?

