Xerox Alto CRTs Needed a Tiny Lightbulb to Function

In the real world, components don’t work like we imagine they do. Wires have resistance, resistors have inductance, and capacitors have resistance. However, some designers like to take advantage of those imperfections, something our old friend [Ken Shirriff] noted when he was restoring the CRT of a Xerox Alto.
[Ken] tried to connect a Xerox monitor to the Alto and — since it was almost as old as the Alto — he wasn’t surprised that it didn’t work. What did surprise him, though, is that when he turned the monitor off, a perfect picture appeared for just a split second as the unit powered off. What could that mean?
Keep in mind this is a CRT device. So a perfect picture means you have vertical and horizontal sweep all at the right frequency. It also means you have high voltage and drive on the electron guns. If you are too young to remember all that, [Ken] covers the details in his post.
He found that the CRT grid voltage wasn’t present during operation. The voltage derived from the high voltage supply but, mysteriously, the high voltage was fine. There was a small lightbulb in the grid voltage circuit. A 28V device about like a flashlight bulb. It measured open and that turned out to be due to a broken lead. Repairing the broken lead to the bulb put the monitor back in operation.
On paper, a light bulb lights up when you put current through it. In real life, it is a bit more complicated. An incandescent filament starts off as almost a dead short and draws a lot of current for a very brief time. As the current flows, the filament gets hot and the resistance goes up. That reduces the current draw. This effect — known as inrush current — is the scourge of designers trying to turn on light bulbs with transistors or other electronic switches.
However, the unknown Xerox power supply designer used that effect as a current limiter. The short 600V pulses would hardly notice the light bulb but if too much current or time elapsed, the resistance of the bulb would rise preventing too much current from flowing for too long. With the bulb open, the negative brightness grid provided an impassible barrier to the electrons. Apparently, the brightness grid lost power a bit earlier than the rest of the circuit and with it out of the way — or perhaps, partially out of the way — the picture was fine until the rest of the circuit also lost power.
We looked at [Ken’s] efforts on this machine earlier this year. Light bulbs, by the way, aren’t the only thing that changes resistance in response to some stimulus. You might enjoy the 1972 commercial from Xerox touting the Alto’s ability to do advanced tasks like e-mail and printing.
7 thoughts on “Xerox Alto CRTs Needed a Tiny Lightbulb to Function”
You have a very obvious typo in your title, sir.
Maybe that’ll be the name of my band, “Saved by Xero”.
Also, for those who don’t know, incandescent bulbs stabilize on passing enough current to dissipate about whatever power they’re rated for, almost irrespective of voltage. If you need a power limiter for some very primitive AC hack some bulbs in series with your load work pretty well.
Not as fancy use case but I recall Realistic Mach One speakers used a lightbulb to manage current limiting voice coil damage.
Aren’t PTC (reset-able) fuses used for this sort of effect in modern applications? Like, a loudspeaker or siren or spotlight. You put one in parallel with the load, and if it draws too much current for too long, the fuse heats up and becomes a fat resistor that soaks up the extra current or something like that?
I think I read that on wikipedia somewhere.
Series.
I love this article and could really get used to more of these. One of my favorite 1970’s electronics books had a article every week from a repair man about his star repair of the month, loved them to.
This is a really interesting tube. I have seen pic of the monitor but never inside the monitor before.
I just assumed that it was a normal tube that was sideways but it a complete custom build.
The anode cap is 90 degrees from where you would expect it to be on a normal tube and the aspect ratio looks different to.
There is also one very noticeable difference when you look at the schematic.
The tube has an extra grid for retrace blanking and that is where this bulb is. It’s being used for it’s positive temperature coefficient and a suitably low vale solid state PTC would make a good replacement.
It has a second purpose in this design that is needed because of the extra grid.
A tube is like a big capacitor that stores thousands of volts so when the PSU is switched off there is still a very high voltage in the tube. With the PSU off there is no deflection so all that stored voltage in the tube would result in a very bright spot in the middle of the screen that would eventually burn the phosphor.
To solve this problem TV’s had a circuit that was called a spot killer but this is different as it has an extra grid that is only for retrace blanking and the spot killer.