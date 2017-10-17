Sacrificial Bridge Avoids 3D Printed Supports

[Tommy] shares a simple 3D printing design tip that will be self-evident to some, but a bit of a revelation to others: the concept of a sacrificial bridge to avoid awkward support structures. In the picture shown, the black 3D print has small bridges and each bridge has a hole. The purpose of these bits is to hold a hex nut captive in the area under the bridge; a bolt goes in through the round hole in the top.

Readers familiar with 3D printing will see right away that printing the bridges might be a problem. When a printer gets to the first layer of the bridge, it will be trying to lay filament in empty space. By itself this is not usually a problem as long as a bridge is short, flat, and featureless. Unfortunately this bridge has a hole in it, and that hole means the printer will be trying to draw circles in mid-air, rather than simply stretching filament point-to-point across a gap. One solution would be to add a small amount of support structure, but that just moves the problem. Removing small supports from enclosed spaces can be a real hassle.

To solve this [Tommy] added what he calls a “sacrificial bridge”, shown as blue in the CAD image. He essentially gives the hole a flat bottom, so that the printer first lays down a thin but solid bridge as a foundation. Then, the portion with the round hole is printed on top of that. With this small design change, the print becomes much more reliable with no support structure required.

There is a bit of post-work involved since each hole needs to be drilled out to punch through the thin sacrificial bridge underneath, but it definitely beats digging out little bits of support structure instead.

5 thoughts on “Sacrificial Bridge Avoids 3D Printed Supports

  3. I believe I first learned this trick from Nophead’s blog posts about the design of the Mendel90. Since then I’ve used it many times. Usually I just trim out the bridge layer with a craft knife, but occasionally a drill is easier.

  5. A related hack .. if. you have an overhang that is too small to persuade the slicer to generate support, but edge for the overhang needs to be precise, make a super-thin (like 0.1 mm thick) feature that juts out far enough to persuade the slicer to generate support. This generally results in a well formed edge for the overhang, and the sacrificial feature is easy to grind or sand off.

