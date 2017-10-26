The Most Useless Tools You Can’t Seem to Part With

I’m a tool person. No matter how hard I try, I eventually end up with a bunch of tools that I just can’t bear to banish from my workshop. Why? I’m gonna keep it 100%: it’s the same emotion behind hoarding — fearing that you might need a thing later and not be able to have it.
The stuff costs money, and if you have to script to buy a bunch of tools pertaining to Project X, you expect to still have and probably need those very same tools — even if they have to sit in a box on my shelf for 20 years, taunting me every time I have to move it to one side. “Heat-bending element” the box’s label describes at tool I haven’t used in at least 5 years. I have a bunch of these white elephants. I’ll probably need to heat-bend acrylic real soon… yeah.
I’ve found that pretty much everyone in our crowd can relate. You buy a special tool for one project and it was expensive and tremendously helpful, and since then it’s been sitting around uselessly. You certainly couldn’t part with it, what if you needed it again? So you store it in your house for 20 years, occasionally coming across it when looking for something else, but it never actually gets used.
Join me now in a walk down our memory lane of useless tools.
Tools That Are Too Nice
There’s a cliche about upholstered furniture too nice to sit on so your parents covered couch and armchair in plastic. I have the equivalent pocket knife. It’s an old-fashioned Italian pocket knife with a hardwood handle and Damascus steel blade. It is literally too nice to use for anything. I beat the hell out of my tools and would feel terrible if it was ruined. Because of this experience I will never buy anything that pretty again.
This isn’t the same as not liking a fine tool, but there’s a big difference between expensive-and-utilitarian and just plain posh. The fancy layered steel blade and the walnut or whatever handle and the brass hardware, it doesn’t make a better tool necessarily. I just want the damn thing to cut and to not break in doing so.
There’s a seductive thing in the way stores market tools, and everything else. The expensive, easy-on-the-eyes product exists to fill a specific need, but the target audience isn’t necessarily you. Earnest gift buyers often make the mistake of buying you something way wrong by assuming that the absurd model is automatically better than the next one down.
Keeping It In The Family
Inheritances are a great way to acquire hardware you can’t use or get rid of. My dad had a badass half-inch power drill with a brushed stainless steel case, and it was glorious and macho. I think my sister ended up with it. But by and large, when you end up with a relative’s tool, it often becomes a serious barnacle.
Nostalgia is a strong cause of tool hoarding. I acquired some relative’s beautiful steel L-square. I don’t use it very often and it doesn’t store readily. It’s the sort of thing designed to be tucked up in rafters, and I don’t have rafters in my basement. The thing’s sentimental value exceeds its utility. Plus it seems like everyone who does things around the house should have a framing square but that rule of thumb still never has me pulling it out for projects. Everyone has these kinds of tools — Grandpa’s drill press sitting in the corner covered in sawdust. Guilt should never become a motivating factor in what tools you keep.
I inherited a miter stand from my father-in-law, and at one point I actually needed it. I was cutting cedar shakes for my house, and this otherwise useless hunk of metal was actually useful. I think a lot of the time we’re trying to recapture that glimmering of synergy and that’s why we cling to stuff we no longer need.
The Complete Kit of Uselessness
Did you ever buy one of those million-piece security bit sets? Everything’s in one kit… and at least three-quarters of it are never used. I keep mine on hand forever because I might need it — the complete set of Tri-Wing security bits, just waiting for that epic teardown that wouldn’t be possible without those bits. I bought the set dirt cheap and it’s starting to rust from the humidity.
Socket sets, if you’re not an auto mechanic, encroach on this territory but at least they usually come in a case of some sort. The opposite and equally risky end of the equation from the “one tool” you needed for that one project, is the complete set of bits, blades, whatevers, most of which you haven’t used but nevertheless take up real estate in the shop. As an added bonus, if your shop has moisture problems, you could find your tool has gotten rusty.
When you’re putting together your workshop it’s really nice to be able to say, I got that one taken care of. I have a complete set of Eklind hex wrenches, the one shaped like keys — Imperial and Metric, of course. I’m taking preventive measures against them getting scattered or damaged. I’m envisioning a wooden box that can hold them all in one location, with enough oomph that something can be piled on top, maybe even for years. They’ll come in handy any day now, I’m sure of it.
Specialize Tools Become Especially Ignored
I swear I need a dedicated room for all the special tools I bought just for one project, and never used again. For instance, the bike tools like a pedal wrench, chain breaker, or crank arm remover that pretty much don’t have a use outside that specialty.
When venting a clothes dryer, the cheapest handheld duct crimper tool was a reasonable acquisition. That was years ago, and the tool is definitely somewhere on-hand but there has never been a reason to locate it again. The same goes for a metal-cutting jigsaw blade, and the all-in-one-bucket kit of tiling tools. The notched trowel, grout float, and sponge are dirt cheap and not hard to part with but you know they’re still around.
Compulsive organization via plastic tub seems to keep the heap at bay, but those tubs carry with them a special shame. I haven’t welded in years. I really need to play with that Pi. They almost taunt you with how they’re neglected.
What Are Your White Elephants?
Yes, I am a tool hoarder but I bet you are too. What tools do you keep bumping into but never get rid of? We want to hear your white elephant stories in the comments below.
46 thoughts on “The Most Useless Tools You Can’t Seem to Part With”
As a tangentially related aside, it’s also relevant that designs carry with them some of the ways things used to be done despite the actual function or utility being largely useless. Also, what is the alternative to getting rid of tools? How do you strike a balance?
My top white elephant is the pistol-shaped thing that installs ty-raps. Far too expensive to throw away, it doesn’t do anything that can’t be done with a pair of diagonal cutters.
About once a year or every other I just get rid of tools that I haven’t used over the last timespan. Over time I have learned that spending some money (as in “spending a LOT of money”) for buying the RIGHT tools makes more sense than having them all. It is just FUN working with a good tool – may it look as cool or dumb as it will. Why spend 100 Dollar on a poorly working knife if you can have THE PERFECT knife for 600 Dollar and actually USE it because it ALWAYS WORKS?
I don’t go for the cheap tools any longer except in cases where I know I only need a tool ONCE (like your duct crimper example).
I once met a truck driver who had a $100 pen. He always used it, and never forgot it!
I NEVER buy cheap tools anymore and never regretted it.
And of course you shouldn’t own “a” socket set. A decent workshop should have metric and imperial in 1/4, 3/8 and 1/2 drive, same in deep reach and at least 1/2″ drive impacts.
Don’t forget the ratchets, extensions, universals, and adapters that go with them.
In the vein of the article, though, most of my woodworking tools tend to fall into this category. I have a jigsaw I almost never use, and at least two circular saws I trip over on a regular basis, but can’t bring myself to get rid of. The hand drills and drill press get used on a regular basis, but since I work mostly in metal, my circular saws almost never see the light of day anymore. I’ve also got some specialized tools for working on heavy trucks that I will probably never use again, but can’t seem to part with.
You forgot the 3/4″ drive, and the impact sockets, and the impact wrench(s) and torque wrench(s)…
You forgot BSW sockets in the same sizes.
Because – everyone should curse at Lucas at some point ;)
Yah, looks good enough to keep in the trunk.
But one hard bump…
(sigh!)
I once needed a 3/4 drive socket and spilled the money to get a complete sae/metric set.
Since then I regularly use it in place of the 1/2 for more leverage without cheater bar.
I CAN’T HEAR YOU!!
(hands over ears, stamping feet, looking the other way)
Well I still have that tool for pulling staples out of ceiling tile. Tool for working with PEX plumbing. Tool for cutting acrylic. That chain wrench depicted above. Tool for measuring contours. And I’m sure there’s more if I dare to look.
Oh man. Tools are a big weakness. I exhibit all the usual symptoms, so I’ll only mention the most aberrant behaviour.
I have multiple complete ‘sets’ – a toolbag in the car (general, auto specific), electronic tools in my office, a small toolbox on the boat, a set for marine electrical service (occasionally paid). I just like to grab and go, depending on the job.
I also have some “subsets” – a box of bike-tools, a bag of drillbits, sawblades and drill accessories, a bag of wrenches and a socket-set, holesaws.
Power tools… we’d be here all day. Moving on…
Probably the most pathological is that I am a complete sucker for pocket multitools and multiblade knives. I have a drawerful, of both originals and good clones, and they also appear in glove compartments etc.
There’s one thing that keeps me from th hoarder designation: I won’t keep inferior, broken or useless tools. If I cannot depend on a tool to work when I reach for it… it’s gone. Just yesterday, I gave away a set of cheap wood holesaws because they were lame in just about anything but softwood.
Weird tools are just like the other weird junk in my overflowing parts bin: They sit around in the way for 5 years until suddenly they’re the exact thing I need for a very specific task. If you have a large enough library of “once a year” oddities, you always have what you need for a strange job.
All good professional commercial or industrial repair shops also have a well stocked junk parts bin. It always save time and money.
Actually I’d have probably made a duct crimper out of a junk tool, like the needle nose pliers you tossed aside with half of one jaw broke.
I’m a 64 year old engineer and I love collecting tools. Rich men collect watches. I collect and appreciate good quality tools.
Though older tools, takes a rich man to collect those now.
Do I own tools,
or do tools own me?
Real tools are things that extend and enhance your capabilities, so I’ve never felt that bad about having them, unlike other stuff one might collect. (how’s that for rationalization?) Just last weekend, a lady needed a screwdriver… and I had a multitool in my pocket.
“If the women don’t find you handsome, they should at least find you handy.”
(Red Green)
In Russia tools own you!
I assume you have quite a collection, then?
:0)
There’s the “It was such a great deal I’m hanging onto it” sort of tools, too. One item that’s taking up a lot of space in my shed is a 1950s era CRT oscilloscope with a US Navy surplus tag on it. I found it for $5 at a rummage sale, and bought it because OF COURSE I’m buying a five dollar 1950s era oscilloscope. But since buying it, I haven’t even tried to hunt down the weird power cord it needs to see if it works.
Make one, then a vector graphics board for an arduino so you can play spacewar on it.
Much like a gambler when he wins, the worst thing is when you *do* need that tool you’ve been hoarding for 10 years. It just reinforces the urge. (Is it better or worse to find you’ve got rid of it?)
Worse, when you need that tool, know you own it, but can’t find it.
“Much like a gambler”
“You’ve got to know when to hold ’em,
know when to fold ’em,
know when to walk away,
know when to run!”
I DON’T HAVE A PROBLEM, I JUST NEED IT OK?!
Oh, I have problems…. that’s why I need lots of solutions :-D
I can quit anytime I want!
I gave most of these to the local makerspace. :) The acrylic bender is a prime example. Gets used there. Not here.
Now my plumbing tools, I touch about once every 3 years, alternately once every 6 for a fitting upgrade/replacement and about once every 6 for an emergency or repair that would lead to $1000s in water damage if not done right now. Each time they also save me a huge chunk on hiring a plumber. This is well worth the notional $5 a year it costs me to store them. I guess if you figure I have to have some place to live anyway, that might be $2.50
Pro tools cost less than calling in a pro for the job and you keep control on the quality of the work. You also get satisfaction.
You have Moen fixtures too?
I have blacksmith 5 anvils :) and plenty of other weird stuff. they do some in handy at times. probably however the most useless thing’s i have are 2 shoe anvils and a sock darning anvil or Sock Mushroom.
Heh, just the other year I was doing some bodywork repair and needed to beat on a bit of sheetmetal and I was thinking “Damn, I wish I had a shoe anvil right now…” …. yah, bit of an off label use… there’s probably an actual bodywork dolly the right shape.
There’s that one giant socket for changing out the CV joint on the car you no longer own.
The lock-drilling set for the one time you needed to install a lock in a door.
l build fix and make things for a living
l spend alot of time ‘making do’ and making tools
buy the right thing when l can (when it exists/is available)
and as such have *a lot* of specialty tools which don’t get alot of use…
had a purge a year or 2 ago
not if tools really, but of materials, projects, and broken power tools (to scavenge for repair parts)
and less than a month later 2 important tools broke (reciprocating saw, and circular saw) unobtanium parts…..which l had had in storage for such an eventuality
lesson learned
Oh, got several:
1. Rubber strap wrenches (as seen on TV) that I used to use to open a cartridge filter housing for an old hot tub
2. A tool that released the clip on the underside of an old car’s window crank
3. A veneer trimmer from a cabinet refacing job
But my biggest useless white elephant, and it’s not that old:
4. A Kobalt pistol-grip ratchet screwdriver with retractable bit load from a “revolver-style” cartridge. One cart has phillips, one cart has standard, and one cart has star tips.
And my “I will never willingly get rid of this” tool, even though I don’t use it much:
5. A Black & Decker Quantum stick cordless screwdriver, purchased through an outlet store. I’ve got NiMH packs for it.
Whole garage full of specialty tools that I will not get rid of because as soon as I get rid of them, I will need them.
I have a gear pulling tool, it’s clunky and doesn’t store well. I used it once because buying one was only slightly more expensive than renting it from the auto store. It’s also cheap and I struggled to even use it that one time.
I’ve learned that if I buy second hand tools, I usually have no problem getting the job done or getting rid of that tool after a couple years of being an eyesore.
I collect the ability to do things. Having tools is just a side effect. I have a lathe & mill mostly so that I can make customs tools when needed. I have a special building for my tools. It’s called a workshop. Took many years of hard work to be able to buy that.
A friend who was visiting me bought a flute from a pawn shop that had a loose foot joint. He was quite blown away when I made an expander to fix it. It took two tries, but I’d never made one before. So there was a design iteration.
I certainly don’t *want* to use my 3/4″ sockets, but I’ve got them when the need arises.
I inherited a bunch of random stuff from my Dad along with tools found or part of a pile of stuff I got. I toss all the odd stuff in a bunch of drawers. I use that stuff as raw material for custom tools. For example a box wrench with 1/2″ on one end and 7/8″ on the other for the nuts on the lathe cross slide. Or the bent ice pick made out of a screwdriver for flipping the DIP switches on the Emulex SCSI-ESDI adaptor cards in old Sun shoeboxes without having to pull the 1/4″ tape drive out. Don’t have the Emulex cards, but I’ve still got that tool at my electronics bench. Comes in very handy for odd tasks where fingers don’t fit.
The best thing in such a case is to move house. That will make you evaluate your priorities.
On the down side: moving house makes you also lose stuff without you planning for it. :S