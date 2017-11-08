Adafruit has long been the undisputed ruler of the smart LED product, with their WS2812B (NeoPixel) and APA102C (DotStar) product lines dominating due to the robust assortment of sizes and form factors, as well as their ease of use. SparkFun Electronics recently announced Lumenati, their new line of APA102C breakouts that feature some intriguing features which do a good job of distinguishing the two lines.
First, the screen-printing on the boards include pixel numbers. We were working on NeoPixel assemblies the other day and keeping track of pixels was a nightmare. In addition, the Lumenati boards are meant to combine into larger creations, allowing you to make complicated shapes. SparkFun supports this by giving the boards castellated headers — far better than the solder pads! If you are running into logic conflicts with the boards you can solder in jumpers to bypass the data connections and control individual boards separately. On the down side, SparkFun’s intitial offerings — 6 products — still can’t compete with Adafruit’s, like their 255-LED disk, shields, strips, matrices, and flexible PCBs.
We’ve published a few DotStar builds over the years, like this violin bow lightsaber and the Magicshifter POV stick. Maybe we’ll start seeing some Lumenati builds?
6 thoughts on “Look Out DotStar, Here Comes Lumenati”
Ah remember when people had to actually design things? Good ‘ol days.
Don’t you get it, man! Like, it’s that way cause the Lumenati want’s it that way! It’s a secret plan to rid the world of original thought! Make everyone into sheeple, man! They just wanna make us all into blocks that snap together, just like all their stuff, man!
the illuminati are back… and now, they are rgb-settable via a onewire protocol!
Yes, yes I do remember when people had to design things I also remember when it was standard practice to glue or threadlock every screw into place and all the non-volatile memory had to be erased with UV, it was awful.
Enjoy the freaking golden age, it was a slog getting here.
I also remember a time when if people didn’t have quite the right tool or a tool they were not familiar with they could get the job done anyway. Now if they weren’t provided with the right breakout board with certain options or the right development environment they would sit there wide-eyed not knowing what to do. It gets a bit embarrassing when the candidate you are interviewing says that he has built so many projects from scratch but can’t calculate and select the current limiting resistor needed to safely light an LED.
These things are like, 0.5 yuan each. They come in normal reels, and reels with the LEDs already hooked up so you can just snip off a few and connect them to an MCU.
Sparkfun is super late to the party…but wow! Their boards have PIN HEADERS! What will they think of next