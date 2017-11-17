With every advance in robotics, we get closer to being able to order stuff from Amazon and have no human being participate in its delivery. Key step in this dream: warehouse robots, smart forklifts able to control and inventory and entire warehouse full of pallets, without the meat community getting involved. [Thomas Risager] designed just such a system as part of his Masters Thesis in Software Engineering. It consists of five LEGO Mindstorms robots working in concert (video embedded below), linked via WiFi to a central laptop. Mindstorms’ native OS doesn’t support WiFi (!!!) so he reflashed the EV3’s ARM9 chip with software developed using Java and running under LeJOS. On the laptop side [Thomas] wrote a C++ application that handles the coordination and routing of the forklifts. We can see a lot of weary forklift drivers ready to kick back and let a robot have the full-time job for a change.
Now to scale up — maybe with DIY forklifts like we published earlier? We can see a lot of weary forklift drivers ready to kick back and let a robot have the full-time job for a change.
6 thoughts on “Mindstorms Forkliftbots Gonna Take Your Job”
perfect timing – I just saw this about forklift accidents:https://www.impomag.com/blog/2017/11/these-10-forklift-accident-videos-show-why-training-so-crucial
One question: Does Mindstorms’ native OS support WiFi?
According to the article it does not. Third party ones do.
[Clifford Stoll] uses a tiny robotic forklift to access his klien surfaces.
Does he have a full size one for his gross surfaces?
This paragraph is duplicated in the article.
