MeatBagPnP Makes You the Automatic Pick and Place

It’s amazing how hackers are nowadays building increasingly complex hardware with SMD parts as small as grains of sand. Getting multilayer PCB’s and soldering stencils in small quantities for prototyping is easier than ever before. But Pick-and-Place — the process of taking parts and stuffing them on the PCB in preparation for soldering — is elusive, for several reasons. For one, it makes sense only if you plan to do volume production as the cost and time for just setting up the PnP machine for a small run is prohibitive. And a desktop PnP machine isn’t yet as ubiquitous as a 3D printer. Placing parts on the board is one process that still needs to be done manually. Just make sure you don’t sneeze when you’re doing it.
Of course the human is the slow part of this process. [Colin O’Flynn] wrote a python script that he calls MeatBagPnP to ease this bottleneck. It’s designed to look at a row in a parts position file generated from your EDA program and highlight on a render of the board where that part needs to be placed. The human then does what a robotic PnP would have done.
A bar code scanner is not necessary, but using one does make the process a bit quicker. When you scan a code on the part bag, the script highlights the row on the spreadsheet and puts a marker on the first instance of it on the board. After you’ve placed the part, pressing the space bar puts a marker on the next instance of the same value. The script shows it’s done after all parts of the same value are populated and you can then move on to the next part. If you don’t have a bar code scanner handy, you can highlight a row manually and it’ll tell you where to put that part. Check it out in the video below.
Of course, before you use this tool you need some prior preparation. You need a good PNG image of the board (both sides if it is double-sided) scaled so that it is the same dimensions as the target board. The parts position file generated from your EDA tool must use the lower left corner of the board as the origin. You then tell the tool the board dimensions and it scales up everything so that it can put the red markers at the designated XY positions. The script works for single and double-sided boards. For a board with just a few parts, it may not be worth the trouble of doing this, but if you are trying to manually populate a complex board with a lot of parts, using a script like this could make the process a lot less painful.
The project is still fresh and rough around the edges, so if you have comments or feedback to offer, [Colin] is listening.
[Colin]’s name ought to ring a bell — he’s the hacker who built ChipWhisperer which took 2nd Prize at The Hackaday Prize in 2014. The MeatBagPnP project is a result of having worked at building increasingly complex boards manually and trying to make the process easier. In addition to the walk-through of how the script works after the break we’ve embedded his other video from three years back when he was stuffing parts — including BGA’s — the hard way and then reflowing them in a Chinese oven with hacked firmware.
8 thoughts on “MeatBagPnP Makes You the Automatic Pick and Place”
Now upgrade this with one of those picoprojectors so that it displays on your board a crosshair where your part should be.
It would be handy for me, as I look up components in whatever PCB editor I happen to be using at the time, which is a bit laborious.
I don’t think the barcode scanner adds much functionality during placement. Currently I’m just fishing the right component out of the order box, and my eyes tell me which component it is by reading the order number. That seems to be faster.
What I was considering is making a “pick box”, where I put all components in a small box with a label. The advantage of a pick box is that it organises the process a bit more, making it faster.
What I haven’t figured out yet is when the box is open how and where to label the parts.
So perhaps your program can have another row that says which box number it is in? Or a little view of the pick box that points to the box?
So yeah, good work, I may give this a try.
Try searching google for ‘smd storage box’, small comparments with individual lids you can put labels on, some even come in briefcase format!
That case is from http://www.toyourhome.co.uk/diy-screws-nuts-bolts-threaded-rods/tool-boxes/17-drawer-compartment-tool-carry-case.html
I have a couple of these: https://www.harborfreight.com/19-bin-portable-parts-storage-case-93928.html
and some of these: http://usdomainhosting.us/1449-stanley-multi-compartment-storage-box/
(I couldn’t find who’s selling these now, had them a few years…)
Seems awkward. I buy reels of resistors and caps for prototyping with the expectation of using them in production. A lot of ICs come in tubes. Are you proposing building a kit just for that build session, or a “universal” set of kits with all the various parts you buy? Cutting off pieces of tape from the reels or stripping loose 0603 resistors into the bins?
The best solution I have found for my needs is a large anti-static bin. I put all the project components in there. Decide what type of parts I’m placing first (order is often important, such as short or small parts first, connectors usually last, etc), pull that group of bags out, place each part, throw them in a temporary bin to keep them out of the way.
I use this system to organise my collection of SMD components: http://blog.honzamrazek.cz/2016/09/the-new-way-of-storing-and-organizing-smd-components/
I’d be concerned about ESD damage for active components.
I do board assembly in a low-tech way: [especially for multiple boards]:
Supplies needed:
multi-color high lighter pens, post-it notes, flux pen.
1) Print [as large as practical] several copies of the parts locations & values, mark them with multi-colored highlighters [2-5 colors/parts], one color per part on the board.
2) Tin one side of each part on the PCB’s [two diagonal pins if a 4 pin or larger part], then with a flux pen, flux the pads.
3), Unzip the amount of a part from the tape needed for each part [times the number of boards],
4) With tweezers, place a part on the board with your non-dominant hand, using a soldering iron to tack it on the tinned pad.with your dominant hand [You place parts faster on multiple boards this way]. Do the same part on all the boards. After placing al the right side up parts, use a post-it note to grab the parts that are upside down to flip them over.
5) Repeat for all the parts on that placement sheet[s]
6) Check for correct placement/orientation. [easier to remove a part with only one side / 2 pins soldered]
7) Flux the pins of the IC’s on the board, then solder all the pads of the parts.
8) if appearance is important, flux all the pads, then use a heat gun to reflow the solder of the parts [surface tension will cause the parts to align themselves to the pads].