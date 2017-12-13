Accident Forgiveness Comes to GPLv2

Years ago, while the GPLv3 was still being drafted, I got a chance to attend a presentation by Richard Stallman. He did his whole routine as St IGNUcius, and then at the end said he would be answering questions in a separate room off to the side. While the more causal nerds shuffled out of the presentation room, I went along with a small group of free software aficionados that followed our patron saint into the inner sanctum.

When my turn came to address the free software maestro, I asked what advantages the GPLv3 would have to a lowly hacker like myself? I was familiar with the clause about “Tivoization“, the idea that any device running GPLv3 code from the manufacturer should allow the user to be able to install their own software on it, but this didn’t seem like the kind of thing most individuals would ever need to worry about. Was there something in the new version of the GPL that would make it worth adopting in personal or hobby projects?

Interestingly, a few years after this a GPLv2 program of mine was picked up by a manufacturer and included in one of their products (never underestimate yourself, folks). So the Tivoization clause was actually something that did apply to me in the end, but that’s not the point of this story.

Mr. Stallman responded that he believed the biggest improvement GPLv3 made over v2 for the hobbyist programmer was the idea of “forgiveness” in terms of licensing compliance. Rather than take a hard line approach like the existing version of the GPL, the new version would have grace periods for license compliance. In this way, legitimate mistakes or misunderstandings of the requirements of the GPL could be resolved more easily.

So when I read the recent announcement from Red Hat that said they would be honoring the grace period for GPLv2 projects, I was immediately interested. Will the rest of the community follow Red Hat’s lead? Will this change anyone’s mind when deciding between the GPL v2 and v3? Is this even a good idea? Join me below as I walk through these questions.

Defining Forgiveness

The title of the Red Hat announcement is “Providing a Fair Chance to Correct Mistakes”, which is basically the perfect way to summarize the grace period added to the GPLv3. But for our purposes, let’s take a look at the full text, taken from the “Termination” clause of the GPLv3:

You may not propagate or modify a covered work except as expressly provided under this License. Any attempt otherwise to propagate or modify it is void, and will automatically terminate your rights under this License (including any patent licenses granted under the third paragraph of section 11). However, if you cease all violation of this License, then your license from a particular copyright holder is reinstated (a) provisionally, unless and until the copyright holder explicitly and finally terminates your license, and (b) permanently, if the copyright holder fails to notify you of the violation by some reasonable means prior to 60 days after the cessation. Moreover, your license from a particular copyright holder is reinstated permanently if the copyright holder notifies you of the violation by some reasonable means, this is the first time you have received notice of violation of this License (for any work) from that copyright holder, and you cure the violation prior to 30 days after your receipt of the notice.

OK, so what does that mean?

Basically, the first paragraph is saying that if you distribute a GPLv3 covered work and violate any of the license terms, you forfeit your license and therefore the right to distribute the work. Under the GPLv2, this would have been the end of the road. You broke the license, now deal with it.

But the next paragraphs give you a way back. It says that if you stop violating the license, and the upstream license holder (generally speaking, the original developer) doesn’t want to push the issue, your rights are reinstated. Further, if you fix your license violation in a timely manner (30 days) after the original developer notifies you, and assuming you aren’t a repeat offender, then you’re also in the clear.

It’s important to note that this clause protects you whether or not the license holder contacts you about the violation. If you realize on your own that you messed up and fix it, you’re covered. If they do contact you, you just need to fix the issue within a reasonable amount of time.

GPL: TL;DR

This may not seem like that big of a deal at first. After all, how hard is it to follow the terms of the license, right? Well, if we were talking about something simple like the 3-Clause BSD license, then no problem. But the GPL is a considerably more wordy license than others, and also asks more of the user.

Did you include a full copy of the license with the program? Does each source code file in the program contain a header that says it’s licensed under the GPL? Did you make sure all of the files modified from the upstream version contained dated comments that highlight the changes you made? If you’re distributing only a binary, did you make sure the source is hosted somewhere that the user can reasonably find it?

These are just a handful of the requirements contained in the ~2,500 word GPLv2. It’s easy to see how somebody who is not well versed in the license could easily skip some of the more esoteric requirements, especially in the click-and-fork era of GitHub. Any one of these infractions could (at least in theory) lead to forfeiture of your rights as granted by the license.

But with the clauses added to the GPLv3, these problems can be solved with a simple email or Tweet. Notify the developer who made a mistake, give them 30 days to fix it, and the problem goes away. It’s a much friendlier way of handling licensing mistakes, made possible in part by the ease of communication we now enjoy; a situation which could hardly be imagined 30 years ago when the GPLv2 was being written.

Will Everyone Get Onboard?

The new mechanisms for handling licensing issues introduced in the GPLv3 are a benefit for developers and take some of the stress out of using the GPL, and retroactively honoring them for older versions of the GPL is no doubt a great thing for the community. But will it stick?

Google, IBM, and Facebook have announced they will join Red Hat in honoring the grace period for GPLv2 covered works, and even Linux kernel developers are adopting a similar approach, but that still leaves a whole lot of companies and developers who aren’t obligated to do anything outside of what the license says. With luck, more and more companies will adopt this attitude towards supporting the GPLv2, and in time perhaps even individual developers will; but surely not all of them.

That said, the situation becomes murky when you have certain subsets of the community following the spirit of the law, and others following the letter of the law. Allowing a few heavy hitters in the industry to essentially add terms to an existing license (even if they have the best of intentions) could be seen as a slippery slope.

In the end, if you like the clauses added in the latest version of the GPL, then you should probably just use the latest version of the GPL, rather than relying on industry to pick and chose which parts they will or won’t honor. But if you can’t, or won’t, then at least there’s a chance you’ll get a pass; depending on who you deal with.