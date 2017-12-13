Bluetooth Gun Safe Cracked By Researchers

Believe it or not, there are quite a few people out there who have purchased gun safes that can be remotely unlocked by Bluetooth. Now we can understand why somebody might think this was a good idea: the convenience of being able to hit a button on your phone and have your weapon available in the heat of the moment is arguably a big selling point for people who are purchasing something like this for home defense. But those with a more technical mind will likely wonder if the inherent risks of having your firearm (or other valuables) protected by a protocol that often relies on security by obscurity outweighs the convenience of not needing to enter in a combination on the keypad.
Well, you can wonder no more, as researchers at [Two Six Labs] have recently published a detailed document on how they managed to remotely unlock the Vaultek VT20i with nothing more exotic than an Ubertooth. In the end, even the Ubertooth wasn’t actually required, as this particular device turned out to be riddled with security issues.
[Two Six Labs] has not publicly released the complete source code of the software demonstrated in their YouTube video for very obvious reasons, but the page on their site does go into fantastic detail on how they uncovered the multiple vulnerabilities that allowed them to write it. Even if you’re not the kind of person who would ever need a gun safe, the information contained in their documentation about analyzing Bluetooth communications is fascinating reading.
It was discovered that the PIN for the safe was actually being transmitted by the accompanying smartphone application in plain-text, which would be bad enough normally. But after further analysis, it became clear that the safe wasn’t even bothering to check the PIN code anyway.
For extra style points, [Two Six Labs] also show a way to brute force the PIN using the Vaultek Android application by writing a Python script that punches in codes sequentially until it hits on the right one; the developers didn’t even bother to put in limits on failed attempts.
For a device that is ostensibly designed to contain a deadly weapon, the security flaws the team at [Two Six Labs] discovered are absolutely inexcusable. But there is a positive outcome, as the manufacturer has vowed to update the vulnerable safes and make a better effort in the future to more rigorously design and test their Bluetooth implementation. This is the goal of responsible disclosure, and we’re encouraged to see the manufacturer during the right thing
The security concerns of Bluetooth controlled locks are well known, so it’s a bit disappointing that devices like this are still slipping through the cracks. We suggest you remain skeptical of any security device utilizing Bluetooth until the industry starts taking things a little more seriously.
6 thoughts on “Bluetooth Gun Safe Cracked By Researchers”
“manufacturer during the right thing” -> “manufacturer doing the right thing.”
Someone needs to set up an independent testing lab that tests/attacks all these IoT/”smart” devices and rates them based on how good their security is (much like how the IIHS crash tests cars and gives them ratings based on their safety)
Make it possible for those consumers who do care about security to at least know if what they are getting has anything resembling security or if its so insecure its as bad as just leaving your door (or gun safe) unlocked.
That said, I dont see the point in any kind of “smart lock” (be it for a safe or a door or otherwise). If I need a lock, I will either buy a really high security conventional lock (such as an Abloy Protec) or an electronic lock with a keypad entry system or something that is actually secure rather than these crappy insecure “smart” bluetooth locks :)
“and we’re encouraged to see the manufacturer during the right thing” Tom did you use voice to text to type this article?
“These safes are advertised to hold firearms
They have regulatory approval to be used to transport firearms through TSA
Are advertised to use security technologies such as encryption”
Seems like the TSA are up to their usual standards in approving devices then..
“….as the manufacturer has vowed to update the vulnerable safes and make a better effort in the future to more rigorously design and test their Bluetooth implementation.”
This reeks of RSN (“Real Soon Now”) BS. Likely the fingerprint-reader versions they sell are similarly vulnerable.
I think the whole Bluetooth lock thing is to keep kids out – putting a radio transponder on an easily-carried gun safe isn’t very smart, nor is it much use against them being stolen unless the whole unit is firmly mounted down (yes, there’s a cable – ask any bike owner how much use those are).
Even with its vulnerabilities, how many orders of magnitude better is it than just leaving the gun on/in the nightstand? If your goal is to keep small children from getting the gun, it’s 100% effective. If your goal is to keep teenagers from getting it, it’s still pretty effective. Again, way way more effective than a lot of alternatives.
Not that I’m saying we should just ignore the flaws or anything like that. Obviously, manufacturers should be held accountable to make their products secure.