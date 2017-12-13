The 555 timer is one of that special club of integrated circuits that has achieved silicon immortality. Despite its advanced age and having had its functionality replicated and superceded in almost every way, it remains in production and is still extremely popular because it’s simply so useful. If you are of A Certain Age a 555 might well have been the first integrated circuit you touched, and in turn there is a very good chance that your project with it would have been a simple electric organ.
If you’d like to relive that project, perhaps [Alexander Ryzhkov] has the answer with his 555 piano. It’s an entry in our coin cell challenge, and thus uses a CMOS low voltage 555 rather than the power-hungry original, but it’s every bit the classic 555 oscillator with a switchable resistor ladder you know and love.
Physically the piano is a tiny PCB with surface-mount components and physical buttons rather than the stylus organs of yore, but as you can see in the video below the break it remains playable. We said it was tiny, but some might also use tinny.
We could take you to any of a huge number of 555 projects that have graced these pages over the years. But since this is a musical instrument, maybe it’s better to suggest you accompany it on a sawtooth synth, or perhaps a flute.
10 thoughts on “The Tiniest Of 555 Pianos”
I can’t hear anything…
I thought it was just my poor hearing. I even put headphones on. All I heard was maybe some klickity klack of the buttons.
Tiniest, or tinniest?
B^)
I heard a couple of tones while he played it, but not from all the “keys”.
If you are of a certain age?I thought a 555 timer or oscillator was the first thing anyone made unless they are so old they had to just use op amps.
I am so old that the first thing I made was a detector radio with a germanium diode (If I don’t include electromechanical stuff made by erector-compatible parts electric experiments kit).
It sounded like all of the tones were the same? Very quiet (not surprising) but not any different from each other.
Yes, the 555 was a clever part in it’s day, and I fired up a few of them when I was a young lad, but I haven’t used one in a design in maybe 15 years. It just never seems to be the solution anymore.
“Listen to the sound of the tiniest 555 piano in the world” :D
Nice On-Off LED switch board…