Modernizing Puerto Rico’s Grid

After two massive hurricanes impacted Puerto Rico three months ago, the island was left with extensive damage to its electrical infrastructure. Part of the problem was that the infrastructure was woefully inadequate to withstand a hurricane impact at all. It is possible to harden buildings and infrastructure against extreme weather, and a new plan to restore Puerto Rico’s power grid will address many of these changes that, frankly, should have been made long ago.
Among the upgrades to the power distribution system are improvements to SCADA systems. SCADA allows for remote monitoring and control of substations, switchgear, and other equipment which minimizes the need for crews to investigate problems and improves reliability. SCADA can also be used for automation on a large scale, in addition to the installation of other autonomous equipment meant to isolate faults and restore power quickly. The grid will get physical upgrades as well, including equipment like poles, wire, and substations that are designed and installed to a more rigorous standard in order to make them more wind- and flood-tolerant. Additional infrastructure will be placed underground as well, and a more aggressive tree trimming program will be put in place.
The plan also calls for some 21st-century improvements as well, including the implementation of “micro grids”. These micro grids reduce the power system’s reliance on centralized power plants by placing small generation facilities (generators, rooftop solar, etc) in critical areas, like at hospitals. Micro grids can also be used in remote areas to improve reliability where it is often impractical or uneconomical to service.
While hurricanes are inevitable in certain parts of the world, the damage that they cause is often exacerbated by poor design and bad planning. Especially in the mysterious world of power generation and distribution, a robust infrastructure is extremely important for the health, safety, and well-being of the people who rely on it. Hopefully these steps will improve Puerto Rico’s situation, especially since this won’t be the last time a major storm impacts the island.
7 thoughts on “Modernizing Puerto Rico’s Grid”
I don’t understand why this is a problem in the first place. It’s not like ‘getting hit by a cat 5 hurricane – frequently’ wasn’t a statistical certainty and a design constraint of any system deployed on a Caribbean island! I get the state government is in bad financial shape – mostly from mismanagement occurring 2500 km away. But it doesn’t excuse proper planning.
If I design a house out of plastic and then build it in the Sahara, I shouldn’t have the right to complain or ask for money to rebuild it when it melts in the Sun. It’s all just silly… Someone actually has to pay for this and I have a feeling it’s going to be me – and I don’t live on the island.
How will they change the entrenched PR government cronies who have wasted billions by hiring incompetent family members at all levels. Even US lawmakers are involved in the corruption whereby the billions and billions intended for all kinds of infrastructure were stolen by the cronies.
Sometimes we forget Puerto Rico is part of USA.
That being said, as it belongs to USA, there is money. It just need to be correcty applied.
I do not think aggressive tree trimming will help. Strong trees help, even if a little, to reduce wind speed. Of course, they need to put the wires far from the trees.
And that is the main point : the place suffers with hurricanes. Utilities like water and power should be all undergroung, and with the necessary precautios to avoid problems with tlooding or whatever. Rebuild with “stronger power poles”, micro-grids, or whatever, while ignoring the reason of the problems and the better ways to avoid them is just wasting money in something that will break in the next hurricane and have to be rebuilt again, and again, etc….
The cost implications of trying to put all the grid all under ground would immense,
I’m from the UK so we rarely get anything over 100mph winds, but it’s usually rotten poles or trees that cause problems on the overhead line. I have yet to see a healthy pole snap off because of wind. Perhaps it’s debris in the hurricanes that is hammering the network
However having been to the states it seems common practice to put EHV,HV,LV and telecoms on the same pole increasing the loading and complexity of repair, maybe that’s why they suffer more with damage with hurricanes
What is laughable is thinking that any solution isn’t going to be completely destroyed by graft and corruption. The corruption in PR makes DC look like amateurs.
Role model.
SCADA systems ?? How does this help hurricane immunity