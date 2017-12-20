Tiny catapults, kinetic sculptures, a Newton’s Cradle — all kinds of nifty toys can adorn the desk of the executive in your life. On the high end of the scale, a 16-cylinder butane-powered Stirling engine makes a nice statement, but when it comes equipped with a propeller that looks ready for finger-chopping, some mods might be in order before bestowing the gift.
We don’t knock [JohnnyQ90] for buying a rotary Stirling engine from one of the usual sources rather than building, of course. With his micro Tesla turbine and various nitro-powered tools, he’s proven that he has the machining chops to scratch-build one of these engines. And it wasn’t just the digit dicing potential of the OEM engine that inspired him. There was a little too much slop in the bearings for his liking, so he machined a new bearing block and shaft extension. With a 3D-printed shroud, a small computer fan, and snappy brass nose cone, the engine started looking more like a small jet engine. And the addition of a pulley and a small generator gave the engine something interesting to do. What’s more, the increased airflow over the cold end of the engine boosted performance.
Need the basics of Stirling engines? Here’s a quick look at the 200-year history of these remarkable devices.
5 thoughts on “16-Cylinder Stirling Engine Gets a Tune Up”
Sweet!
That is one complicated flashlight.
“With a big enough engine you can make a barn door fly.”
Take a lot of butane, some pipes, some bent wires and voila, some low power LEDs light up. I’m impressed. Not.
Great job!
I’ve been watching his channel for some time. Some nice builds. Really relaxing watching them. :)