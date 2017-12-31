One thought on “Find Your Way with Tiny Laser Beams

  1. I get the whole desire to develop assistive technology, but is this something that anyone really NEEDS?

    It’s already a relatively tiny minority that are totally blind, and most of them (especially if they’ve been blind since childhood or even both) have more than adapted to their situation. So who is this for? Seems you’d be hard pressed to find a blind person who didn’t figure out how to keep from bumping into things without lasers in fairly quick order.

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s