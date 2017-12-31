Wireless charging is great tech, but its relative novelty means it may not be everywhere you want it. When one of those places is your vehicle, well, you make like [Braxen McConnell] and crack it open to install a wireless charger!
After dismantling the centre console, [McConnell] had to make a few cuts behind the scenes to make room for the wireless charger — as well as cutting down the charger itself. He also took apart the charger and flipped the board and charging coil around inside its case; the reason for this is the closer the coil is to the phone, the better. The charger will already be hidden behind the plastic of the centre console, so it’s no good to be fighting through the extra distance of the charger’s internals. The charger was mounted with double-sided tape, since it’s relatively light and won’t be knocked about.
[McConnell] tapped into the accessory circuit on his truck so it would only be drawing current when the truck is on — nobody likes coming back to a dead battery! Power comes from a cigarette outlet connected to a USB car charger, which then powers the wireless charger — it’s a little hacky, but it works! Once the wireless charger is plugged in and the centre console is reinstalled, [McConnell] was set! Check out the build video after the break.
Whether it’s designing your own wireless charging circuit from scratch, or leeching power from more dangerous sources, wireless power might just stick around for a bit longer than your standard gimmick.
[Via /r/DIY]
7 thoughts on “Wireless Charger Truck Mod Keeps Juice Flowing On The Move”
“Wireless charging is great tech” sorry but I think you mean a “cool” trick. As the technology reduces the efficiency of the charging, it leaks RF in close close proximity of the charging area and you can’t use the phone while charging (or at least no as easy as when using a cable. Wireless charging also has the problem of not being as practical as “a cable” meaning that you can only charge it in/around you home.
Now seriously… with all these problems, do you still think it is great. Only to get rid of a simple connector. The could also have made the charging connector bigger/more durable, couldn’t they? Especially since the phones are getting larger and larger…
Given he’s running power cables willey nilley … and using red coloured cable for the 0V line… I don’t think this is a concern.
Yes, it works, but by running the 0V line to some random ground post instead of parallel to the original +12V… he’s just made a massive loop for emitting RF.
And a 10A fuse on a 12V line to power a 2A 5V charger…
You talk as if it’s an either-or situation. You are aware that you can still plug the phone in if the wireless charging pad is not available, right? Otherwise criticism like this makes literally zero sense:
“Wireless charging also has the problem of not being as practical as “a cable” meaning that you can only charge it in/around you home.”
PS: thanks for the 3.5MB gif of a hand putting a phone in a hole… no my phone batteries depleted from loading the data and I need to recharge. Luckily I can use a cable and keep using the phone to read the other hackaday articles.
PPS: just kidding ofcourse, hackaday, thanks for a great 2017 and I hope that 2018 will be just as fun on your wonderfull website.
Imagine Next year they figure out how to create Webm’s
To all the haters.
1 it is a real pain to keep plugging in the charging cable not to mention that the cables and connectors tend to get wonky over time.
2; Yes I know it will not fast charge but when you are just driving around it would work just fine.
Now the downside.
1. It will not fast charge.
2. My wife’s car supports android auto but only when the phone is plugged in. It would be great if there was a wireless option that you could use with a charging pad.
i did not watch the video but if he is using red for ground or the wrong fuse he should fix that but adding a charging pad is a fine addition to a car.