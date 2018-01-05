Guitar pedals are a great way to experiment with the sound of your instrument. However, they require electricity, and when you’re using more than a couple, it can get messy. Some will run on batteries, while others are thirstier for more current and will only work with a plugback. There are a great many solutions out there, but most people with more than a few pedals to power will end up going to some kind of mains powered solution. [Don] is here to show us that it’s not the only way.
Mains power is great for some things, but where pedals are concerned, it’s not always perfect. There are issues with noise, both from cheap power supplies and poorly designed pedals, and it means you’re always hunting for a power socket, which is limiting for buskers.
[Don] realised that the common drill battery is a compact source of clean, DC power, and decided to use that to power his rig. By slapping together a drill battery with a pre-assembled buck converter and a 3D printed adapter, he was able to build a portable power supply for his pedals. Thanks to the fact that the vast majority of pedals use 9V DC with the same input jack design, it’s a cinch to wire up. With an appropriately sized buck converter, a drill battery could supply even a hefty pedalboard for a significant period of time.
Overall, it’s a great hack that solves a problem faced by many performing musicians. We’ve seen our fair share of guitar pedals around Hackaday – perhaps you’d like to see how one makes it from concept to production?
7 thoughts on “Power Your Guitar Pedals With Drill Batteries”
Buck/Boost convertors of the inexpensive variety often have significant high frequency ringing on their outputs. Adding a couple caps, say a .1uf, 10uf, and a 3300uf does a pretty good job of cleaning them up. Without the caps, your nice stable DC source is probably no better than a switching wall wart though.
Good tip. I think the ideal would just be a megafat 9V battery for the sweetest, purest organic DC but hey, who’s got one lying around?
8 AA rechargeable NIMH batteries in a radio-shack clip with an added in-line protection diode end up being just about perfect, with an average 2200 mAh capacity and 9v output. Bonus… the pack has a 9v battery clip output on it.
If you use a switching converter, you can look at the output on a scope and design a very effective LC filter to get rid of the noise. The converters frequency should be pretty constant. Why shotgun parts when it is not that hard to design a proper filter?
Mainly because I’m lazy.
That combination of caps works fine most of the time, and I don’t have to explain how to design a proper one.
Using a buck/boost converter for pedals is not something I would do anyway.
“Don] realised that the common drill battery is a compact source of clean, DC power, and decided to use that to power his rig.”
You know what else is a clean source of DC power? Any decent quality battery. Drill batteries are proprietary grossly overpriced things because of the tool making company wants to make a big profit off the batteries.
The usual sources sell very inexpensive battery boxes for all standard batteries. An 8 pack of NiMH batteries gives you 9.6v and is very cheap to have a few packs. If that’s not enough power you can use 18650’s with a suitable charge circuit.
Indeed. It’s usually cheaper to buy a new drill than a new battery.
A new battery for my Bosch will cost £79. B&Q the same model on offer for £39 a few months back so sometimes you can even get two…