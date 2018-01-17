Back in the old days, when we were still twiddling bits with magnetized needles, changing the data on an EPROM wasn’t as simple as shoving it in a programmer. These memory chips were erased with UV light shining through a quartz window onto a silicon die. At the time, there were neat little blacklights in a box sold to erase these chips. There’s little need for these chip erasers now, so how do you erase and program a chip these days? Build your own chip eraser using components that would have blown minds back in the 70s.
[Charles] got his hands on an old 2764 EPROM for a project, but this chip had a problem — there was still data on it. Fortunately, old electronics are highly resistant to abuse, so he pulled out the obvious equipment to erase this chip, a 300 watt tanning lamp. This almost burnt down the house, and after a second round of erasing of six hours under the lamp, there were still unerased bits.
Our ability to generate UV light has improved dramatically over the last fifty years, and [Charles] remembered he had an assortment of LEDs, including a few tiny 5mW UV LEDs. Can five milliwatts do what three hundred watts couldn’t? Yes; the LED had the right frequency to flip a bit, and erasing an EPROM is a function of intensity and time. All you really need to do is shine a LED onto a chip for a few hours.
With this vintage chip erased, [Charles] slapped together an EPROM programmer — with a programming voltage of 21V — out of an ATMega and a bench power supply. It eventually worked, allowing [Charles]’ project, a vintage liquid crystal display, to have the right data using vintage-correct parts.
17 thoughts on “Improvising An EPROM Eraser”
Lol I had dug my EPROM eraser out only a couple of days ago and dusted it off to try and cure some UV glue but the wavelength of the eraser was too short for the glue :(
That’s neat a single led consuming sweet FA power will do what my big metal box does!
Too long you mean?
Shorter = more energy, which should mean more effective curing. Or does this rapid curing prevent the proper characteristics?
Wow, Cool idea, i will try this. So I do not need to use my dangerous 4W UV/C low pressure quicksilver tube.
I bought a box off the bay for hardly anything and it only takes a few min to erase a whole batch of chips, but if you only ever need to do this once in a blue moon why not give it a try
These erased with the 253.7nm mercury line. As fluorescent lamps go out of style, the nuisance erasure that we used to deal with is pretty much no risk. Now, how to erase it is the question, and germicidal lamps are the answer. I still use the UV erasable devices on occasion, and a germicide cycle in a UV sterilizer does the job. Nice to know that the UV LED’s can do it as well.
I’ve been told numerous times that the wavelength of UV LEDs was too long to erase EEROMs. I’ll have to try it, I have a couple I need erasing and the worst that could happen is nothing at all.
Probably older UV LEDs. Newer and more expensive ones should specify whether they’re long or shortwave. They may be labeled as a,b, or c variants with c being the longest.
Those 3W UV flashlights are pretty cheap on eBay, they’re very good for curing UV glue, I guess they would work fine on EPROMs too. But if you don’t have it laying around and you have to wait for 20 days for it to arrive, I guess I’d try some other options. For example asking manicure salon staff to expose chip in UV nail-polish dryer. Or focusing Sun on the chip’s window while trying not to melt it.
An atmega32 and a UV LED blowing minds in the 70s? Hardly. The Motorola 68000, probably the most popular chip to come out of the 70s, has a shitload more performance than an atmega32. While there weren’t UV LEDs in the 70s but there were blue-violet ones and the jump to UV isn’t exactly mind-blowing despite how long it took.
The price, though, is what would really impress them.
Do you have a source for a ‘blue-violet’ led in the ’70s. The history books have that blue LEDs were not commercially available until the mid-90s.
Might also be a bit of exaggeration to say the 68000 was “the most popular chip to come out of the 70s”.
According to Wikipedia, the 68000 was “introduced” in 1979, but initial samples shipped in February 1980 and first production began in November.
Back in the early 1990s, I tried erasing EEPROMs with UV florescent tubes, which I normally used to expose photoresist for PCB etching. I put about two dozen EEPROMs with known code under those lights. None erased after the normal 20 minutes from a regular EEPROM eraser. In fact, all of them were a perfect verify against the original HEX file. So I left them in overnight. Again, no changes. Then I tried leaving them under the UV lights for a whole week. After all the chips still verified, not a single bit in any of those chips changed, I decided to give up on erasing by the UV florescent tubes (which put out plenty of light for PCB photoresist, usually needing less than 60 seconds exposure).
Maybe today’s UV LEDs put out deeper (shorter) UV wavelengths than those old tubes?
Depends on the tube. The ones that the eproms wre designed for are the 253.7nm mercury line emmitting tubes (long end of UV-C), which are quartz and have no phosphor. Many of the UV fluorescent tubes suitable for curing resist are essentially blacklight tubes. They are UV-A and long UV-B emitting. They will not, in reasonable time, erase an eprom.
The HAD write-up is misleading (presently). In the source article the author hypothesized that his 5mW LED would only take a few hours. But in reality even after 20 hours it had not reset all the bits. Fortunately his application was tolerant of garbage data and he used it anyway. It wasn’t until he bought a 3W LED that he was able to erase everything quickly. Given enough time the small LED should work but this is a detail worth mentioning since it greatly extends the test cycle. I’d say that this qualifies as a Fail Of The Week since things didn’t work as planned but turned out to be educational in the process.
Ah that brings back memories :)
+1 pun.
Need an EEPROM eraser? Have a stick welder? Problem solved.