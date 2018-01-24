We’re not sure which is more fun – putting together a little RC truck with parts laying around on your workbench, or driving it around through a Linux terminal. We’ll take the easy road and say they’re both equally fun. [technodict] had some spare time on his hands and decided to build such a truck.
He started off with a great little chassis that can act as the base for many projects. Powering the four motors is a cheap little dual H bridge motor driver and a couple rechargeable batteries. But the neatest part of this build is that it’s controlled using a little bit of python and driven directly from a terminal, made possible by the Raspberry Pi Zero of course.
With Raspberry Pi Zero now having built in WiFi and Bluetooth – we should see a lot more projects popping up with one at its heart. Be sure to visit [technodict’s] blog for full source and details. And let us know how you could use that little chassis for your next mobile project!
4 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi Zero Drives Tiny RC Truck”
i have to do an update video wiht the third version of this robot :)
N20 seems to be a nice little motor.
I’d have to see some youtube vids on the performance with some different gear ratio’s…
N20 also has versions with build in encoder and that seems much preferable for applications like this.
Addition:
And please stop using those ancient L298 drivers.
There are so many much better H-bridge chips available.
Any precise reference to these better H-bridge chips?