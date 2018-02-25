Debugging with Serial Print at 5333333 Baud

Debugging with
printf is something [StorePeter] has always found super handy, and as a result he’s always been interested in tweaking the process for improvements. This kind of debugging usually has microcontrollers sending messages over a serial port, but in embedded development there isn’t always a hardware UART, or it might already be in use. His preferred method of avoiding those problems is to use a USB to Serial adapter and bit-bang the serial on the microcontroller side. It was during this process that it occurred to [StorePeter] that there was a lot of streamlining he could be doing, and thanks to serial terminal programs that support arbitrary baud rates, he’s reliably sending debug messages over serial at 5.3 Mbit/sec, or 5333333 Baud. His code is available for download from his site, and works perfectly in the Arduino IDE.
The whole thing consists of some simple, easily ported code to implement a bare minimum bit-banged serial communication. This is output only, no feedback, and timing consists of just sending bits as quickly as the CPU can handle, leaving it up to the USB Serial adapter and rest of the world to handle whatever that speed turns out to be. On a 16 MHz AVR, transmitting one bit can be done in three instructions, which comes out to about 5333333 baud or roughly 5.3 Mbit/sec. Set a terminal program to 5333333 baud, and you can get a “Hello world” in about 20 microseconds compared to 1 millisecond at 115200 baud.
He’s got additional tips on using serial print debugging as a process, and he’s done a followup where he stress-tests the reliability of a 5.3 MBit/sec serial stream from an ATMega2560 at 16 MHz in his 3D printer, and found no missed packets. That certainly covers using
printf as a debugger, so how about a method of using the debugger as printf?
OK, but what’s the big rush if you are just debugging?
If you want a trace of parameters or functions executed and in parallel there is a _hard_ real-time requirement for the function.
Then if you would slow it down the real-time requirement may not be met and by definition of hard real-time, a catadioptric thing will happen.
In all other cases package loss or slow down may be feasible, too at low speeds. Obviously one can also use a better compression – printf style of tracing is not efficient. As the fmt part could be known to the receiver already. Thus could be replaced with reference and compressed.
Yup. I have built some pretty elaborate systems for debugging real-time systems including cranking the baud rate up, using something like the ft245 or ft240x for parallel output, and writing macros to dump specific data types in conjunction with comments in the code that are extracted by a trace script and used to translate the byte stream to format from the extracted comments. I have had an opportunity yet to properly extend these tricks to work with Cortex SWD, but they should work even better given a chip with an ETB. The tricky part I haven’t looked into yet is how to extract the SWD stream from whichever manuf’s IDE I’m stuck using…
Maybe [StorePeter] is an alien who can type superhumanly fast, and [StorePeter] gets bored as [StorePeter] waits for each bit to come in one by one.
Uhm, the ATmega2560 can run its four UARTs at up to fosc/2 without any complicated generated bit banging code. So you could fart out 32 Mbaud @ 16 MHz if you like, assuming you have software to reassemble the four parallel lines into a single one. Certainly at least 8 Mbaud
Reminds me debugging with Alert()
You can also sometimes use an SPI port to generate UART-compatible data, and SPI ports tend to run faster than UART peripherals. The FTDI high-speed (FTx232H) converters can do 4,6 and 12 Mbaud (possibly also 8, can’t remember the divider constraints offhand).
As mentioned above, for debug output it’s not about the total throughput, but being able to chuck debug data out with minimal impact on the timing of the code.
Of course serial decode on a scope is also very useful for looking at debug data in real time, and its relationship to other events – I did a video on this a while ago : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdfHzpEKtZQ
Of course an important question is: what is the actual throughput? It’s nice to be able to generate characters fast but if there’s a lot of time between characters, it might not help you that much.
As it happens, I just created a serial output module for the Propeller (http://obex.parallax.com/object/870) which can work at up to 8 Mbps, but the actual throughput for a nul-terminated string is “only” about 500,000 characters per second. And printing a signed decimal number takes about 224 microseconds, worst-case, including binary to BCD conversion.
