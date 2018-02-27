Software Development in… Bash

Truly good ideas tend to apply in all situations. The phrase is “never run with scissors”, not “don’t run with scissors unless you are just going into the next room.” Software development methodology is a good idea and most of us have our choice of tools. But what if you are developing a significant amount of bash or similar script? Should you just wing it because bash isn’t a “real” programming language? [Oscar] says no, and if you are writing more than two or three lines of script, we agree.
We’ve made the argument before (and many of you have disagreed) that bash is a programming language. Maybe not the greatest and certainly not the sexiest, but bash is near ubiquitous on certain kinds of systems and for many tasks is pretty productive. [Oscar] shows how he uses a source code formatter, a linter, and a unit test framework to bring bash scripting in line with modern software development. We are pretty sure he uses source control, too, but that seems so elementary that it doesn’t come up outside of a link to his repository in GitHub.
The linter is especially important (we have covered it before, by the way). Since bash is interpreted, it is hard to catch all errors until runtime. It also catches portability issues, if you care about that. We were also impressed with the unit test framework since that would enable test-driven development, which is very productive.
Next step? Write a game. Or use bash to scrape website data.
I have started using Python instead of bash and found that I am much happier after the script grows in complexity.
If the shoe fits, bash it.
Tools to help making good code are always nice, but not having them in one place generally sucks.
But as for most things, vim and some plugins can take care of most steps:
The formatting can be done with “=” on selected text. It only corrects indentation, but it is generally the main formatting variation within code (or the most annoying).
As for the linter, there is the great syntastic addon, that can do regular bash or POSIX (and switch automatically depending on your shabang (#!/bin/xxx), if you use bash or sh), it checks syntax at each write and have pretty clear error explanations.
As for unit tests, they are generally a pain, but for stuff requiring non pipeable inputs (such as su and interactive scripts), you can use expect (which works with is own scripting language but is the most well known) or empty (package name empty-expect on debian), which creates named pipes for input and outputs so they can be read and written with another script.