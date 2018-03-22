Want A Leak-Proof Camper? Better Fire Up The 3D Printer Now.

Ah, the great outdoors. Rejuvenating air rife with mosquitoes and other nasties, and spending some time hanging out in the woods sleeping in a 3D printed camper. Wait– what was that last one again?

Yep, it’s exactly what it sounds like. A Canadian team headed by [Randy Janes] of Wave of the Future 3D, printed a camper at [Create Cafe] in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, using high-flow nozzles on one of the largest 3D printers in North America. These layers are 10.3mm thick!!

This trailer is one single printed piece, taking 230 hours — nine and a half days — of straight printing with only a few hangups. Weighing 600lbs and at 13 feet long by six feet wide — approximately 507 cubic feet, this beats the previous record holder for largest single piece indoor print in size by three times over.

As a prototype, this is an impressive feat, but what about going forward? [Janes] has said that he’s already been approached by buyers because of the prospect of completely customizeable design — this prototype can convert into an ice fishing hut — and boasts no seams which means no leaks! If you’ve never woken up to a soaked-through sleeping bag, it is not pleasant.

We can’t 3d print a whole car — yet — but we can produce replacement car and motorcycle parts and hack them into awesome near-future functionality.

[Thanks for the tip, Qes!]