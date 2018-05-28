Ham Radio on $100 Or Less

There are a lot of reasons to get a ham radio license, and if you are one of those that think ham radio is dead you can probably skip this post. However, if you have been interested, but didn’t want to drop a lot of money on a station, [KE6MT] has got some great advice for you. He says you can have a rewarding time in ham radio for about $100 of spending.
The post is the advice he wished he had been given in 2015 when he got his license. It turns out you can get on the air very inexpensively these days, especially if you aren’t afraid to build gear from kits.
There are some caveats. With low powered gear, you might want to stick to Morse code, a mode with which it is much easier to make contacts. He didn’t mention it, but PSK31 is good for that as well if you’d rather type than do code. He did borrow a “big radio” from a local ham and got some time with the microphone, but he still prefers the code.
He found an interesting solution to having problems making contacts with people. He participates in something called SOTA, or Summits on the Air, where you bring your equipment to the top of a mountain and then people try to find you. This is a pursuit at which the small portable equipment is an advantage. If you don’t have mountains nearby though, there are other ways to become a rare station. There are hams who try to work islands, for example. Or rare US counties. If you can make yourself a rare station, you can sit back and let those hams chase you! Great idea.
If you aren’t up on the code — you now you don’t have to pass a code test anymore — [KE6MT] has some online resources for you, including the amusingly-named Morse Toad iPhone or Android app.
The centerpiece of his station, though, is the QRP Labs QCX kit. Although he praises the instructions, he adds a few things about winding the receiver input transformer toroid. Of course, you also need an antenna, and he covers that with another kit, as well. Rounding out the kits is a CW paddle you build yourself.
You don’t need the paddle to send code, but a lot of people do prefer it to a straight key. With a straight key the dots and dashes are formed by hand, while with a paddle (and an associated keyer) a press on one side of the paddle produces dots while the other side produces dashes. Press both at once and you’ll get an alternating pattern. For ultimate convenience a computer produces the exact lengths of dots and dashes required for the speed you desire. Handy, but not necessary, if you were really on a budget.
So with no code requirement and $100 in gear, why don’t you have a ham radio license? You can experiment legally on ham frequencies, do public service events, or do many other activities.
22 thoughts on “Ham Radio on $100 Or Less”
Of course, you don’t have to buy everything new. There is a TON of used ham gear available at very reasonable prices. Just go to any hamfest (a flea market for amateur radio operators) and you’ll have lots to choose from. Also, lots of helpful advice on the various pluses and minuses of each.
Not only that, but there are several tons of surplus public service gear that can be easily modified to operate in ham bands.
People used to make their gear from discrete components, transistors (or vacuum tubes) in both audio and CW modes. These were good times. Nowadays no one really bothers to make their own gear, unless they are living in one of those poorer countries. Modern hams are like CB users, just have more channels, longer range (but I’ve seen a CB transceiver modded with 100W PA) and few additional dials to play with…
Difference being that while CB is pretty much dead at 27mhz (but UHF and even a bit of VHF are now hot for handheld) amateur radio is explicitly about hacking your gear. Buying is ok if you want to experiment with something else than the stuff inside the expensive box such as modes or antennas. Sure plenty of people cheat with $$$ and defeat the intent of the frequency allocation, maybe they only have the free time of their commute, but the laws and regulations are designed to encourage experimentation by amateur experts while CB on all bands is pretty restricted to what you can legally buy assuming that those amateur users are not trusted as capable of non-interfering transmissions if using modified equipment or modes.
Really, Moryc? Tell that to all of the hams who show off their projects on their websites, and selling kits dirt cheap. Tell it to all the people who are building QRP transceivers in Altoids tins. Amateur radio has always been a hobby of options, ranging from contests where you can build anything you want, as long as the most advanced component you use is a 2N2222 transistor, to buying radios that price in the tens of thousands of dollars. I think there are probably more hams today building their own rigs than there ever were, mainly because of the wealth of components and PCB fab services available online now.
They took the morse code test off of the licensing requirements, but do you know what they DIDN’T remove? The technical tests. Amateur radio is still about promoting technical skills building, so even people who just want to plunk down some money and pick up the mic, they still have to accidentally learn something about the technology involved.
I have been a ham radio operator for years. Vhf and uh using the repeater in my tristate area and being a member of a club is very rewarding. The tech exam will take memorization and effort, but doable.
When it comes to learning morse code, there will always be a morsecode.io sized hole in my heart.
From my expirience ham fests are pretty much lemonparties.
You know what they say when life hands you lemons?
Find salt and tequila?
That’s limes
Field expedient.
My experience is totally different. I liked going there even before getting a license. There often are some interesting things you can find there. I guess the atmosphere depends on the place, but I have had no issues with that.
That’s the beauty of it. Someone is selling a broken radio for cheap, that almost any self respecting hacker can fix!
put them in the freezer and throw them at people you don’t like?
i love the idea
i am not a scientist
Any non-hams out there. You can easily get into ham radio for less then $40 and no need for CW. There’s many different motivations and interests for using ham radio. But a 2M handheld for under $40 is a good place to start. Maybe spend another $10-$20 on a decent antenna.
Even cheaper, buy an rtl-sdr compatible DVB-T stick, and listen. You can listen to SSB, decode CW and all digital modes, receive satellite pictures, etc. All for free, using open source software.
Then you can decide whether you want to participate.
I was going to get one of those, but Ham licence would mean dealing with a lot of old men. Maybe I’ll get a chance at university next year (results permitting)
get bitx40 module from hfsigs, or even better the new ubitx module. that’ll get you started nice and cheaply. A simple dipole antenna from scrap wire on the band of your choice and away you go.
You don’t have to spend big bux for an antenna on any band. All antennas start from scratch with someone’s idea. Having been a Ham for over 50 years, and a Radio Electronic Communicators Engineer for almost that long, I can tell you my best antennas are all home made, out of normally available items from Walmart or the Home Depot or similar sources.
No that is not true because I am an Engineer, in fact I am an Engineer because of it! I have built and designed antennas most of my life. I learned 2 cents at a time from selling pop bottles how to make antennas work on the cheap! In fact to this day one of the best vertical antennas I have ever used was made from some old water pipe (discarded from an old house site) and a Coke bottle. I drove about 6 feet into the ground for one side and sat the other 3 pieces about 32 feet counting the spigot on top of the Coke bottle and held it to the eve of the house with a piece of pipe strap picked up from the same construction site! All it cost me was the time to pick up the materials and bring them home and install them. The only money spent was the feed line and connector.
To this day it was and is one of the best 40 Meter antennas I have ever used. I operated from 10 to a 1000 watts on this antenna at times working stations all over the world from Tonga island to King Hussein of Jordan JY1. I have held some very good and enjoyable jobs with a lot of high profile Electronic Communications Companies doing work for Companies an Governments around the world and it all started with Ham Radio and a shoe string budget, so don’t ever let anyone tell you it cost a lot of money to be involved in Ham Radio truth is it just doesn’t.
That said one can spend megabucks but I get way more satisfaction from building something and making it work! After all any dummy can write a check and open a box no where near as much satisfaction in that. To tell the truth I have a brand new high dollar radio that I bought still in the box, but I also have a new kit from India the uBitx for about a hundred bux that I am putting together you guess which one will be on the air first! Laurin Cavender WB4IVG
> So with no code requirement and $100 in gear, why don’t you have a ham radio license?
Just a note: That’s in the US. Here in Germany I had to pay ~240€ (or something like that, it’s been a while) to get my license, so that may be an obstacle for a few people. I only got it because I got my license in the US and wanted to have one over here as well.
I haven’t been active though because I was mostly interested in local audio chatting and around here it’s pretty much just people at least double my age complaining about their health, politics and old radio equipment -_-