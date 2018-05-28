The recent influx of home assistants proves that everything old is new again. If we told you about a life-sized robot that was self-charging, had a map of your home for navigation, and responded to voice commands, you’d assume we were going to point you to a Kickstarter or a new product release. Instead, we will point you to this post about a robot marketed in 1985.
You have to put all this in context. In 1985 the personal computer was practically a solution in search of a problem. Back then it was wildly popular to predict that every home would one day have a computer. But we weren’t quite sure what they were going to be doing with it. Home finance, games, and storing recipes were all popular guesses. A few far-sighted folks realized that music, photos, and even video might one day be major selling points. Everyone wanted a piece of this market but no one really understood what the market would look like.
The post chronicles a range of home robots from decade centered on 1980. The Gemini was by far the most impressive of the lot, although at $9,000 they were not selling. Keep in mind, that’s about $20,000 today. Even at a reduced price, only about 60 rolled into homes. However, there were other contenders such as Bushnell’s TOPO, Heathkit’s HERO, the RB5X, and even one from Nintendo.
Interestingly, the plans for the Gemini are available online. We’d love to hear from someone who’s built a modern version. If you like these old robots, don’t forget the old robot site. Of course, these could have been the mere first steps in the robot race’s plan for world domination.
7 thoughts on “The Robots Were Coming! The Robots Were Coming!”
Along with flying cars, I’ve been promised home robot helpers for as long as I can remember. But in both cases, it’s still not clear how I could practically use such a device in a day to day setting.
For me personally, even the current crop of “smart speakers” (is that really what we’re calling them?) are silly in practice. Yeah I ask the Echo what the forecast is occasionally, maybe how to spell something, but 98% of the time it just sits there idle. I can’t imagine how sad it would be if that same tech was built into a bot that followed me around the house, waiting to “help” me with it’s limited capabilities.
Reminds me of the xkcd of the Mars rover:
https://xkcd.com/695/
Here’s the latest incarnation of the ‘robot helper’. You think that’s practical enough for you? :)
I’d like to see an Androbot rebuilt with modern internals. Those used steeply angled wheels and a low mounted, lead acid battery so they couldn’t fall over forwards or backwards. The wheel angle was a compromise. The mechanical design guy wanted an even lower angle to reduce wobble more and mount the battery even lower, but that would have increased friction and the power use.
Apply up to date PID control and an Androbot could roll around completely vertical, while still maintaining passive stability when not moving so it wouldn’t be needing to power the motors to stay upright.
Make it carry a plunger and roll around the house yelling exterminate exterminate all daywould definately keep me entertained
@Al: https://hackaday.io/project/157456-modular-humanoid-robot-marb
Where did the robots go, are you asking? What do you think that driverless cars are. :) The driverless car is the ‘killer app’ for the robot, it will finally make having a robot make sense.
What is my purpose?