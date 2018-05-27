Oh, for the old days when sailing the seas of piracy was as simple as hooking a couple of VCRs together with a dubbing cable. Sure, the video quality degraded with each generation, but it was so bad to start out with that not paying $25 for a copy of “Ghostbusters” was a value proposition. But then came The Man with all his “rules” and “laws” about not stealing, and suddenly tapes weren’t so easy to copy.
If you’ve ever wondered how copy protection worked in pre-digital media, wonder no more. [Technology Connections] has done a nice primer on one of the main copy protection scheme from the VHS days. It was dubbed “Analog Protection System” or “Analog Copy Protection” by Macrovision, the company that developed it. Ironically, Macrovision the company later morphed into the TiVo Corporation.
The idea for Macrovision copy protection was to leverage the difference between what a TV would accept as a valid analog signal and what the VCR could handle. It used the vertical blanking interval (VBI) in the analog signal, the time during which the electron beam returns to the top of the frame. Normally the VBI has signals that the VCR uses to set its recording levels, but Macrovision figured out that sending extra signals in the VBI fooled the VCR’s automatic gain controls into varying the brightness of the recorded scenes. They also messed with the vertical synchronization, and the effect was to make dubbed tapes unwatchable, even by 1985 standards.
Copy protection was pretty effective, and pretty clever given the constraints. With Digital Rights Management, it’s easier to put limits on almost anything — coffee makers, arcade games, and even kitty litter all sport copy protection these days. It almost makes us nostalgic for the 80s.
[Itay] gave us the heads up on this one. Thanks!
22 thoughts on “Rolling Old School with Copy Protection from the 1980s”
I knew there was a reason I didn’t like TiVo.
Frequently Macrovision tapes that were legal wouldn’t play after they had been played a few times. I blame Macrovision for my losing my legal copy of “Big Trouble in Little China.” Loved that movie.
“We all know how rarely these things work out”
It wasn’t on the tapes, it was added by mandatory chip in the output of VHS players.
mandatory chip is mostly on dvd players to avoid VHS dubbing (well I’m not 100% sure macrovision chips are still in nowadays DVD players). In 199x I used a special software version of my creative DXR2 to disable macrovision and dubbed fragile DVD to more “children-resistant” VHS.
No – this is incorrect. The Macrovision signal WAS recorded on VHS tapes.
It was DVD players artificially added the macrovision signal to a clean output when commanded too by the content creator.
So the DVD player “mod” to defeat macrovision was a chip that sat on the I2C bus listening for the command “Turn on Macrovision” and then instantly sent another I2C command “Turn off Macrovision”
I did an even lower-tech mod on my Apex DVD player back in the day. I ran a switch to the back of the unit which would ground the I2C data line. After the unit booted up and was outputting clean video, flip the switch, and then play the DVD to be copied.
There were image stabilizers to remove the interfering signals. Some even available in electronic newspapers like “Elektor” or as kits. I still remember one from this magazine, it did not try to filter off the crap, but basically generated a new blank video signal which complied to the standard (PAL, NTSC) and was synchronized to the original video signal. Then there was a synchronous multiplexer which keyed the original image into the new clean line by line and frame by frame. Like cutting a piece of art out of its old, rotten frame and putting it in a new one.
Ironically the older VHS machines from one of JVCs competitors – I think it was Philips – had a better implementation of the AGC which was more or less immune to the Macrovision interference. But JVC as license holder of VHS forced them to degrade the performance of their AGC circuit to make it susceptible to Macrovision.
Lol, and many TVs could not cope with stronger ones. As I recall, “Kindergarten Cop”, “Say Anything”, and “Ghost” were particularly bad. We used those as test tapes, and I’ve seen the first five minutes of those movies sooo many times — “…it’s not a toomuh!” As I recall, the last one we made I designed around the LM1881, which simply gated out the signal. (VCR video signal really is horrible irrespective of Macrovision, but at least it had really clean sync after that!)
We eventually got sued by Macrovision and had to quit selling them. They were legal in their own right under then current copyright law, but Macrovision cleverly had not only patented Macrovision itself, but it also patented (or bought, more usually) all sane methods of /removing/ Macrovision, as well.
That line of business was about USD$ 90k/month, which was no small thing to lose for a Mom&Pop outfit. (I was neither mom, nor pop, so I continued earning my princely sum of something like $15/hr). Not entirely, but partially, this caused me to shift to software more, giving a couple years head start before the 90s Internet explosion, where new adventures laid.
Also the jackets back, because… :D
How many of you had a little device that defeated Macrovision “protection”? They were small and relatively inexpensive, not to mention they worked great.
Yep, they used to sell them as “Video Stabilizers” here
Yep, Electronics Australia/Silicon chip (one of the two) had a stabiliser kit that happened to accidently remove macrovision protection, and as a bonus clean up and stabilise the video signal.
Not to be confused with “Video Head Cleaners”.
Betamax doesn’t care fore the input signal and creates its own sync signal. Connect the dots yourself. ;)
In the ~2000s, film companies became so obsessed with digital piracy, that they started to neglect analogue copying and stop paying for ACP. This was known in the industry as the “analogue hole”, and Macrovision ran an ad campaign “plug your A-hole”.
That’s sublime. I’d love to have a copy of that for the wall of the office.
Ironically, for a company that was so hated, Macrovision was a great place to work for people like us. The atmosphere was really nice, pay and stock options were generous, R&D was encouraged and rewarded, and there was a hacking culture.
Please note that the early (circa 1980) “Copyguard” scheme which preceded Macrovision narrowed vertical sync only, Theory being that the recording VCR servo would be intolerant of short sync, but a direct viewer could tweak their TV for stability. At that time no slowly modulated flag in the vertical interval was done to muck with the recorder’s AGC. Countermeasures evolved and by the mid-80’s both methods were in the wild with single “stabilizer” devices capable of handling both.
Those copy protections were also defeated by using a TBC (TimeBase Corrector) either a standalone one or a recorder with one inside (like some high-end Hi-8 decks). The TBC was regenerating all the “clocks” in the signal, keeping only the active video part of the original signal, so copy protection was indeed removed.
A monitor two speakers a camera and two microphones, an a black box…. yet to see the “protection” that can defeat that, makes all this DRM just sound like what it is a sham…
Hey, I recall those days… Think we used MC1330 low level video detector & MC1350 IF amp to rebuild sync…. Also needed on some MDS (coffee can) broadcasts.
(But what REALLY worked was a time base corrector… which are STILL expensive.)