Preparing For A Lathe: How to Move 3000 Pounds of Iron

You say to yourself, “Self, I want, nay, need a lathe”. Being a good little trooper, you then did all your research, having chosen Import or American, Imperial or Metric, and all your feed options and such. You then pulled the trigger and the machine is en route to your shop. Now what?
Choosing a Spot for a Serious Tool
First and foremost, you need to figure out where to put it. Sure, you probably should have done that before you bought it, and maybe a pulling a tape measure would have been a good idea. Never let pesky details like that get in the way of buying something cool, though. You can make room. How badly do you really need a refrigerator? In a pinch you could sleep under the workbench and gain all that space taken up by the bed. Get creative in your shop layout.
If you bought a bench-top machine, you will of course need bench space for it. Some smaller machines, such as watchmaker’s lathes, can be stored in a cabinet and pulled out for use. Anything larger will need a permanent home, and should be bolted to the heaviest bench possible. The more mass you can inject into the system, the fewer issues you’ll have with tool chatter. Mass also damps vibrations when turning stock off-center or spinning up oddly-shaped things. Make sure the bench location you choose is close to power, because extension cords are to be avoided for machine tools. You’ll also likely need a bit of room behind the machine to access fuses and such.
If you bought a large floor-standing machine, be aware that these often require access to the back side of them for some types of adjustments and setup. This can mean anywhere from a few inches to several feet, depending on the machine. Large lathes are often placed in the middle of a shop partly for this reason. Big lathes also often need access to an overhead crane or chain fall for changing large chucks, or manipulating heavy stock.
Regardless of the type of machine, make sure to leave space to the left of the headstock. You need room for long stock to protrude through the spindle. If you’re limited to only working on stock that fits entirely inside the spindle, you’ll limit your projects quite a bit, and you’ll be forced to waste a lot more stock.
I also recommend giving a thought to cleaning. Machine tools throw chips everywhere, and all the shields and trays and guards in the world won’t prevent it. Make sure you’ll be able to clean in, around, and behind the machine. You don’t want oily chips piling up forever. In some cases, this can even be a bit of a fire hazard.
Next, you want to look down and see what’s there. If your shop is in a bouncy castle, you’re no doubt having fun, but perhaps machining is not for you. (Small children also tend to gum up the change gears, which are a hassle to clean.) A concrete floor is ideal, whether under the machine itself, or under the workbench the machine is sitting on. Wood floors are not ideal for a floor-standing machine, because it shifts and warps. Less stable flooring can be okay, but you’ll need to re-level your machines more often. The same goes for mounting a bench-top machine on a wooden bench.
Delivery Day is About Heavy Lifting
With all that sorted out, it’s time to think about taking delivery. New bench-top machines are likely to come on a pallet. Unless you have a loading dock, that means you’ll need lift-gate delivery service, which costs extra. If you’re buying used, don’t assume the seller has any way to put it in your truck. You’ll also need a way to get it off your truck and on to your bench in your shop. An engine hoist (sometimes also called a cherry picker, engine picker, or shop crane) is a great tool for all these jobs. They fold up nicely and are incredibly useful for lots of things around the shop. The rule of thumb for these is to get one at least double the size you think you need. If your machine weighs around 300lbs, get the 2-ton crane. The reason is that the ratings for these are based on the shortest extension of the lifting arm, which renders them useless. They operate (typically) at one-quarter their rating at full extension of the arm. Note that engine hoists can handle up to medium-sized floor-standing machines as well. Just make sure you really know how much it weighs.
For a large floor standing machine, you’ll need to get more creative for loading in your truck. Forklifts and front-end loaders are a good option, and can be easily rented. If the seller has a gantry crane or overhead chain fall hoist of some sort, that’s also good. Failing all that, it is possible to winch them up a ramp on to a trailer, but don’t underestimate the difficulty of this for 3000lbs of cast iron. It can easily be an all-day job to load this way, and it’s not the safest option. Unloading is the reverse of loading, as the saying goes (not really — I just made that up). If your machine came with a manual, be sure to follow the lifting instructions therein. Machines often have an unintuitive center of mass, so it can be tricky to know where and how to lift it. Use proper lift slings and good crane etiquette. This means absolutely no meat parts under the load at any time, be in control of the momentum, and always assume the worst is about to happen.
Once in your shop, floor-standing machines can be moved with various methods. A pallet jack is a great option if the machine is already sitting on something that allows you to get under it. Failing that, a common method is to go Full Egyptian. You can jack up the machine a little at a time and slide round steel bar stock under it. With a piece every foot or so, you can roll and slide the machine with a large prybar. It’s possible to move huge machines by yourself using this method.
I’ll close with the word that sows dread into the heart of every machine shop enthusiast. That word so heinous that many dare not speak it aloud: Stairs. Yes, the real world often has stairs in it, and people have moved huge machines down narrow basement death ladders. The first rule of doing this is to reduce weight as much as possible. Tear the machine down as far as you can. I’ve seen people strip lathes all the way down to a bare ways in order to slide pieces down the stairs one at a time. If you’re doing a restoration project, this is no big deal because you were going to dismantle it anyway. Plan ahead for this, though. It can be a long project in itself to dismantle a large machine, and you don’t want to be doing that on your front lawn on a school night in the rain.
Once you get your machine in situ, it’s time to get set up. Next time we’ll talk all about the fine art of lathe leveling.
15 thoughts on “Preparing For A Lathe: How to Move 3000 Pounds of Iron”
Just curious, do you have 3 phase in your shop?
Looks like a small, residential noninsulated shop. So my guess is no but I am not the author here and would have to defer to them.
Fortunately, these days getting 3 phase from a single phase 15A or 20A 120V US power supply (provided you don’t need too much amp draw and are ok with mostly Chinese made VFDs) is surprisingly easy and inexpensive to obtain. For something like this benchtop lathe, that should certainly be easily and cheaply possible to get.
No, but in my kitchen.
“Yes, the real world often has stairs in it, and people have moved huge machines down narrow basement death ladders. ”
Or rent a power shovel, dig a hole next to the basement wall and punch a hole through it…,
Place a large door where the hole is, large enough for an ambulance gurney.
B^)
Having moved a ~500lb cabinet maker’s table saw into my basement through my tiny head-busting bulkhead, I cannot agree more with disassembling as much of the machine as you can.
Luckily the saw’s cast iron table came apart in three pieces (most of the weight,) and the motor/blade carriage came out in one piece through the hole left behind. I needed help with the table top pieces, but the motor carriage and stamped steel cabinet I carried myself.
“Yes, the real world often has stairs in it, and people have moved huge machines down narrow basement death ladders. ”
Brings to memory an old movie of two guys ( was it Laurel & Hardy ? ) trying to deliver a piano to a place on the first floor.
Moved a Mill down into a basement the other day. Ended up having to remove the stairs and winch it down. Super scary but it worked out. Safety first thankfully. Sadly the basement has no head clearance to get a Engine hoist to get it on its final resting place. So window + winch + ramp is the next nightmare in the making. My toes are grateful for safety straps
SAFETY — that is the first word that comes to my mind when doing these sorts of things, and I don’t see much (any?) mention if it in the article. If something gets out of control or tips over doing this kind of thing, people can get hurt in a bad way. We used an engine hoist to move a fairly light mill-drill into my shop and although it was “only” 350 pounds or so, it was sobering and quite a challenge. So not hurting anybody is the first priority, and getting the job done (without damage to equipment) comes second.
Having lots of hands available can be a help, but don’t get fooled about what your real limitations are, and watch out for the machismo nonsense that can arise with a bunch of dudes trying to get something done.
If I had anything really big and heavy (like a Bridgeport), I would probably pay someone with proven experience and the right gear to do the move.
“Egyptian” method works very well for large equipment as long as the floor is reasonably flat: rollers, wedges and crowbars. Black iron plumbing tubes make great rollers, and you can cut up a few 4x4s to make wedges. Then it’s pretty straightforward (albeit slow):
1. Crowbar up a corner of the machine, just a fractional amount
2. Jam a wedge under
3. Repeat for all corners
4. Go back to first corner, crowbar a bit higher and kick the wedge in. Repeat all around
5. Eventually you’ll have enough clearance to get the rollers under. Also a good way to build a pallet under machines.
Then you just use the crowbar to lever the machine in the direction of travel, and eventually one of the rollers will pop out the back. Grab it, move to front and keep repeating. You’d be amazed how big of equipment can be moved this way. Just go slow and keep hands/toes away from the exposed bottom in case things go south. You can go up/down ramps as long as it’s smooth enough for the rollers. Use winches and come-a-longs depending on the direction of travel.
It’s probably safer than swinging a large, unwieldy machine around with a sketchy engine hoist that is probably at the edge of it’s weight capacity.
Source: Moved a mill by myself onto a trailer, then off and around my shop using this method.
I watched a pro move a Bridgeport like this and it looked smart and civilized. He had a special lowboy trailer with a bed just inches above the road surface. I don’t know how he got it up onto the bed — but that trailer would certainly be the thing to have if you made a career out of moving big machines.
> Next time we’ll talk all about the fine art of lathe leveling.
I am quite curious about this next article. I genuinely want to know “how hard could it be” I suspect the answer is something along the lines of “much harder than you think”.
I purchased the Grizzly version of that exact lathe two years ago. My wife and I were in MO and stopped by the store. The price on the lathe in the scratch-n-dent section was way TOO good to pass up. Bought the lathe and we loaded it onto my 2010 Prius. The car listed to the right all the way back to North texas. Got and engine hoist and pulled/lifted it out of the Prius; onto a roll cart, then transferred it to my pre-made stand. Big fun that was slightly terrifying.
Consider breaking down the machine into major subassemblies. My Atlas lathe could easily be taken down to 3 major subassemblies: the ways, the headstock, and the tailstock, each of which is almost trivial to move around.
Be aware though that you may need to tackle precision realignment (such as the headstock in the above game).
But you would be well served to check alignment anyway after moving a lathe or mill.
Also talk the the manufacturer if they are still around, they can give you tips on the best way to rig their machines since they do it all the time. I contacted monarch for my lathe and they told me exactly where to lift and where to move things so it was balanced when I picked it.
Also never pick up a lathe by the spindle. Sometime people put a strap around the spindle nose or put a bar through the spindle through hole. This can bend the spindle and is kind of hard on the bearings.