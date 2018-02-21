The lathe is known as the King of Machine Tools for a reason. There are very few things that you can’t make with one. In fact, people love to utter the old saw that the lathe is the only machine tool that can make itself. While catchy, I think that’s a bit disingenuous. It’s more accurate to say that there are parts in all machine tools that (arguably) only a lathe can make. In that sense, the lathe is the most “fundamental” machine tool. Before you harbor dreams of self-replication, however, know that most of an early lathe would be made by hand scraping the required flat surfaces. So no, a lathe can’t make itself really, but a lathe and a skilled craftsperson with a hand-scraper sure can. In fact, if you’ve read the The Metal Lathe by David J. Gingery, you know that a lathe is instrumental in building itself while you’re still working on it.
We’re taking trip through the machining world with this series of articles. In the previous article we went over the history of machine tools. Let’s cut to the modern chase now and help some interested folks get into the world of hobby machining, shall we? As we saw last time, the first machine tools were lathes, and that’s also where you should start.
Precision Inception
With that bit of pedantry out of the way, let’s talk about why lathes are fundamental. Remember how I said that machine tools cleverly create parts that have greater precision than they themselves do? The lathe is the primary example of that.
First and foremost, the machine spins the work while the cutting tool remains stationary. This may seem arbitrary, but it most certainly is not. The earliest lathes held the workpiece between two sharp points. This is a clever way to achieve extremely high precision on one axis. So much so that turning “between centers” is still the go-to technique today when maximum precision is needed. Two points form a straight line, and by supporting the work this way, we eliminate all sources of “run out” or imprecision in the drive mechanism. This in turn reduces the precision problem to figuring out how to move the tool back and forth while maintaining a well-controlled distance to the work. This is a much easier problem to solve than any other mechanical geometry a machine tool might use, and thus why lathes are king.
The lathe is the place to start for getting into machining as a hobby because it teaches you the fundamentals that apply to all machine tools, while also being the most generally useful. The deeper you get into lathe work, the more you realize how little there is that it can’t make. Most other machine tools exist not to do things the lathe can’t, but rather to make those operations simpler to set up or faster to perform.
Sizing Up Your First Lathe
Okay, so you’ve made the wise decision to buy a lathe. Where should you start? The first decision to make is size. The rule of thumb among Crusty Old Machinists™ is that you must buy the largest machine you have space for. The saying goes that you can make small things on a large lathe, but you can’t make large things on a small lathe. Like most old sayings, it’s only kinda true. Using a machine suited to the size of work you’re doing makes sense. If you want to make clocks, RC cars, or models, get a small bench-top machine. If you want to blueprint an engine for a racecar or repair the town’s historic steam locomotive, get a large floor-standing machine.
Lathes are measured in “swing” and bed length. A designation like “7×20″ means something 7″ in diameter can be swung around without hitting the bed, and the bed itself is 20″ long. Like most numbers applied to consumer products, these are both misleading. While a 7″ object may technically fit, the machine probably doesn’t have the horsepower or toolpost reach to actually work on something at that limit. Similarly, that 20” bed length quickly gets eaten up by the tailstock, drills, and other tooling that need to be inside your work envelope. In that sense, the old saying is true — get a machine that is as big as you think you can fit within the category of work you want to do.
I’ll leave you now to think about how big your machine should be. Next time we’ll get into what to look for in a machine, how to buy one, where to put it, and so forth. Stay tuned!
8 thoughts on “The King of Machine Tools”
We have a 8 foot bed ye olde 1900s lathe at home that my dad got for scrap value, but we haven’t done anything other than side cuts because we can’t get the drill bit to start drilling into the face of the metal because the piece bumps off it due to vibration in the head stock (normal drillbit from drill press though) also not sure about cutting threads
One thing you hint on in the article is the swing size, and the size of the part. I recently purchased a Southbend 10k, a nice, older lathe with more capability than I’ll ever get to use. ’10’ stands for the swing size = 10 inches. Great, but how big of a part can I turn? You need to be aware of the size the chuck gets when you open it to hold something of any real size. With a 6″ chuck, I can maybe turn something about 4″ round.
But I’ve already made parts on the lathe to replace parts on the lathe! Lead screws, lead nuts, a spindle adapter, all while the lathe was torn down to certain degrees.
If the part is a tube or hollow you can flip the jaws in the chuck and clamp on the inside to get the full swing
Wouldn’t “the first machine tool” be a potter’s wheel?
Or a stone hammer or flint knife?
A hammer isn’t a machine, nor is a knife.
A machine is “an apparatus using or applying mechanical power and having several parts, each with a definite function and together performing a particular task.” – Google
A potters wheel on the other hand is a machine and a tool.
But since a potters wheel and a lathe is from a practical standpoint the same tool. Since the work piece if the thing that rotates, while the tool (a hand for a pottery wheel) is stationary. (Stationary as in that it doesn’t rotate around the work piece.) Then your question is a good one, maybe they are both first.
If one would want to buy a lathe but has no experience whatsoever, would it be advisable to buy a wood lathe first before investing in a metal lathe? Just to get more feeling with the proces of it all. If you only work with steel this would be a stupid thing to do, but if your, let’s say, an allround maker.
As was hinted in the article, the lathe is king of machine tools because it can do the job of most other tools, creditably at least.
Put and arbor between the headstock and tailstock, you’ve got a horizontal mill. Mind, it has no z adjustment other than packing beneath the work, but it certainly works better than a horizontal you don’t have.
Put a collet with an endmill in the spindle, and a right angle plate on the cross slide and you’ve got a vertical mill. You could even go for luxury and put on a right angle slide.
Put a bar with a toolbit coming out the side between headstock and tailstock and you have a boring mill.
Add a lever action to move the slide, and you’ve got a slotter, as seen in a HAD post a couple days ago.
There’s very little you can’t do with a lathe and some imagination.
“There are very few things that you can’t make” The first thing that come to mind is a square/cube as something you cannot make with the lathe. If I am wrong than please enlighten me.