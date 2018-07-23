Build a Wi-Fi Smart Scale

There are plenty of ways to monitor changes in your weight. You can get a vague idea from the fit of your pants or the notch on your belt. But anyone who’s serious about getting or staying in shape must step on the scale to get the cold, hard truth in pounds or kilograms.
Instead of just buying one, [igorfonseca83] decided to burn a few calories and build his own smart scale that uses IFTTT to send weight data to his fitness tracker. It’s made from four 50kg load cells that are sandwiched between two pieces of plywood. An HX711 sensor module reads the load cells, and a FireBeetle ESP8266 uploads the data to Adafruit IO. His weight is simultaneously displayed on a FireBeetle LED matrix.
We applaud [igorfonseca83]’s efforts to make this an easy, educational project that anyone can replicate. The instructions are great, the pictures are clear, and there’s even a CAD animation of all the pieces coming together. Jog past the break to see the build video, and weigh in down below.
I’m not sure that is correct. No, I’m not one of those people that ignore health science and try to say you can be any size you that you want to be and it is good. Weight isn’t really the best, most reliable measure though. I’ve known plenty of people that weigh in as obese because they are so muscular. Likewise I know plenty with “healthy” weights but not an ounce of muscle beyond the bare minimum that get winded by a walk up a single story of stairs.
If you exercise you know if you are in shape or not. Just master being honest with yourself and you will do fine!
If you don’t exercise… well.. you probably aren’t in shape. If you think it’s all good because you get the exercise you need at work… yeah, you are probably not in shape. Unless your job is to not drive but be the forklift… your job feels like exercise because you are too out of shape for it. Fix that!