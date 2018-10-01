Microsoft Releases Crown Jewels — From 1982!

If you look back 30 or so years ago, it wasn’t clear what was going to happen with personal computers. One thing most people would have bet on, though, was that CP/M — the operating system from Digital Research — would keep growing and power whatever new machines were available. Except it didn’t. MS-DOS took over the word and led — eventually — to the huge number of Windows computers we know today. Microsoft has released the source code to MS-DOS 1.25 and 2.0 on GitHub.
Microsoft — then another fledgling computer company — had written some BASIC interpreters and wanted in on the operating system space. They paid the princely sum of $75,000 to Seattle Computer Products for something called QDOS written by [Tim Paterson]. Rebranded as MS-DOS, the first version appeared in late 1981 and version 1.25 was out about a year later.
While you might not think having MS-DOS source code is a big deal, there’s still a lot of life left in DOS and it is also interesting from an educational and historical perspective. If you don’t want to read x86 assembly language, there’s also the BASIC source for the samples (paradoxically, in the bin subdirectory) along with compiled COM files for old friends like EDLIN and DEBUG.
Of particular interest is the very small assembler source code. There’s also the source for something that would convert Z80 code to x86 which could be fun to pick apart. Be warned, though. There are not many comments in the file’s 1,200 lines.
The source code for version 2.0 has a lot more files including the source for things like EDLIN and DEBUG. We wonder if the version 1.25 files were lost, too ugly to show, or if the COM files were hand-coded?
If you had told us in 1990 that Microsoft would open source MS-DOS we’d have had you committed. They did show their sense of humor with this little bit in the README file:
The source files in this repo are for historical reference and will be kept static, so please don’t send Pull Requests suggesting any modifications to the source files,…
If this gets you wanting to write some new DOS programs, you can actually use GCC now. Or if you want to play the DONKEY.BAS file, QB64 would probably work.
18 thoughts on “Microsoft Releases Crown Jewels — From 1982!”
I guess you could always “fork” it
EdLin, now THATS a text editor. I was most taken back at a it job interview way back when and they looked at me blankly when I mentioned I was comfortable using EdLin – knowing what I know nowabout about managent and interview panels for government jobs I don’t think they had any idea what I was talking about ….
At my first job, the powers that be insisted we all use EDLIN to edit our COBOL source code “because that’s the only editor that is always available if you have to do on-site support”. Which we never did.
It’s been released for some time now, they just put it on github recently is all
It looks like it’s now under an MIT license
What text encoding do the source files use?
Probably ASCII
Definitely ASCII – Unicode didn’t exist in those days
I wonder what they were thinking. If you want source code for DOS then there’s http://freedos.org/
FreeDOS isn’t the same thing. It’s a community-created clone of DOS, not the one Microsoft made back in the day.
About 35 years too late.
Excuse me, Bil did make some original DOS commands, but the majority was simply copied from IBM DOS, some of them even with the exact command file name. It is like claiming that Google invented Android.
IBM PC DOS was a rebranded version of MS DOS… so you’re claiming they copied from themselves. Scandalous!
Huh? I think you have your chronology wrong. MS bought QDOS because IBM could not. They then licensed to IBM.
XENIX.ASM and XENIX2.ASM files look interesting.
Now if we can get them to open source MS Comic Chat and 3D Movie Maker, we’ll be getting somewhere.
I miss the times I had with comic chat. Talk about a defining program of my youth
The holy grail would be one of the early versions of Windows after they started to go somewhere with it. I’d love to see Windows 3.1 source at some point, including the programs for it like solitare. Winfile source was released so I can still dream right?
Anyways, maybe they’ll at least release the source for a newer version of DOS, like 5.22 sometime. That would also be neat to see. I spent a majority of my time in DOS back in the day. Either playing games, or messing around in QBasic or writing terrible fanfiction in EDIT and/or some other text editor I can’t remember. I think it was one with a black background and yellow text?
Haha … World domination is ahead for me! Boot sector virus to rule the whole world!
Ah. 30 years too late …