The modern smartphone has a variety of ways to interact with its user – the screen, the speakers, and of course, the vibration motor. But what if your phone could interact physically? It might be unnerving, but it could also be useful – and MobiLimb explores exactly this possibility.
Yes, that’s right – it’s a finger for your mobile phone. MobiLimb has five degrees of freedom, and is built using servomotors which allow both accurate movement as well as positional feedback into the device. Additionally, a touch-sensitive potentiometer is fitted, allowing the robofinger to respond to touch inputs.
The brains behind the show are provided by an Arduino Leonardo Pro Micro, and as is usual on such projects, the mechanical assembly is 3D printed – an excellent choice for producing small, complex parts. Just imagine the difficulty of trying to produce robotic fingers with classic machine tools!
The project video shows many different possibilities for using the MobiLimb – from use as a basic notification device, to allowing the smartphone to crawl along a table. We frankly can’t wait until there’s a fully-functional scorpion chassis to drop an iPhone into – the sky really is the limit here.
Interested in other unique ways to interact with your smartphone? Check out these nifty 3D printed physical buttons.
5 thoughts on “Smartphone Mod Goes Out On A Limb”
Geesh, great effort to the constructor and good post, few ways this could be augmented, interested in seeing comments on details and extension possibilities, thanks :-)
It has to be turned around – so that it can touch it’s own screen.
it can LOL.
Thats a bit weird … the mind boggles with the potential uses ……
I’ve been getting Info on this thing all ready.
I think Its been coming in as adds on Youtube.
So this is the group that invented this or did they just make a 3D Printed version of the one on the add?
It is cool.
okay let me first start with saying that (from a technical point of view) this is beautifully made, no doubt about that.
But I don’t yet get it, some applications just scared me others amazed me with their silliness. So personally I need some time to process this mentally. I wonder how the rest of the world see this project so I’ll be following the comments on this one.