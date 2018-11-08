Steady Hand Repurposes Cheap SSD Modules

For hackers, cheap (and arguably disposable) consumer hardware makes for a ready supply of free or low-cost components. When you can walk into a big box store and pick up a new low-end laptop for $150, how many are going to spend the money to repair or upgrade the one they have now? So the old ones go to the bin, or get sold online for parts. From an ecological standpoint our disposable society is terrible, but at least we get some tech bargains out of the deal.
Case in point, the dirt cheap 32 GB eMMC SSDs [Jason Gin] recently scored. Used by Hewlett Packard on their line of budget laptops, he was able to snap up some of these custom drives for only $12 each. Only problem was, since they were designed for a very specific market and use case, they aren’t exactly the kind of thing you can just slap in your computer’s drive bay. He had to do some reverse engineering to figure out how to talk to them, and then some impressive fine-pitch soldering to get them plugged in, but in the end he got some very handy drives for an exceptionally low price.
[Jason] starts by figuring out the drive’s pinout using the cornerstone of the hacker’s electronic toolkit: the multimeter. By putting one lead on an obvious ground point such as the PCB’s screw holes, you can work through the pins on the connector and make some educated guesses as to what’s what. Ground pins will read as a short, but the meter should read power and data pins as a forward-biased diode. With a rough idea of the pin’s identities and some luck, he was able to figure out that it was basically a standard SATA connection in a different form factor.
To actually hook it up to his computer, he pulled the PCB off of a dead SATA hard drive, cut it down to size, and was able to use fine magnet wire to attach the conductors in the drive’s ribbon cable to the appropriate pads. He sealed everything up with a healthy dose of hot glue to make sure it didn’t pull loose, and then ran some drive diagnostics on his cobbled together SSD to make sure it was behaving properly. [Jason] reports the drive isn’t exactly a speed demon, but given the low cost and decent performance he still thinks it’s worth the work to use them for testing out different operating systems and the like.
[Jason] seems to have something of an obsession with eMMC hacking. Last time we heard from him, he was bringing a cheap Windows tablet back from the dead by replacing its shot eMMC chip.
10 thoughts on “Steady Hand Repurposes Cheap SSD Modules”
Good working out he could use these modules but got to say what a mess you made wiring them up. Should of come up with a better plan. Also what can you do with 32gb these days ? Not much. Always SSD hard drive are becoming cheaper now.
you can fit bare W10 ;-)
Seems like a waste of time when you can buy 240GB SSD’s for around $24 right now and prices keep falling.
Depends on country. Around here, a 240GB ssd costs around 70 to 90 US Dollars. If those $12 are cheap for him, then it is a cheap way to get a couple of almost-disposable drivers for testing . Also, the “just because” factor.
you might want to check again, prices went down suddenly.
https://www.amazon.de/TCSUNBOW-60GB-SATAIII-Internal-Notebook/dp/B01N1ZM63J/ref=sr_1_5?ie=UTF8&qid=1541680681&sr=8-5&keywords=32gb+ssd Or 60gb for 17 eur
+1 for going through the effort to figure something out and learn how it works. That’s the heart of a tinkerer and I love it.
-several thousand if anybody thinks this is a good solution for a daily driver.
The prices on bottom tier SSDs have fallen like a rock recently. Even without the hackiness here, this is _not_ a good deal on the memory. Reputable SSDs can be had for less than $25 US for 120GB from reliable sources.
At the moment, Amazon has Kingston A400 drives, the 120GB version is $21.99. I’ve seen equivalent deals from other vendors and brands in the last month as well.
It seems the time he spent was for the purposes of enjoyment and learning. If you look at this strictly from an economic point of view, his time was worth more than the cost of new drives. So, the purpose here isn’t to save money, although I praise the actual purpose.
you could argue that if he bought one of those, but “I purchased them” suggests he got at least a few = $ was a motivation.
>costing about $12
cheapest brand new proper SATA 2.5 32GB SSD is $17 in a corner shop near me in EU today.
Net hack, but totally not worth it just as is, maybe if you can get your hands on super cheap big eMMCs like the blog post hinted at the end.