Lightsabers are an elegant weapon for a more civilized age. Did you ever consider that cutting people’s hands off with a laser sword means automatically cauterized wounds and that lack of blood results in a gentler rating from the Motion Picture Association? Movie guidelines aside, a cauterizing pen is found in some first aid kits, but at their core, they are a power source and a heating filament. Given the state of medical technology, this is due for an upgrade, and folks at Arizona State University are hitting all the marks with a combination of near-infrared lasers, gold particles, and protein matrix from silk.
Cauterizing relies on intense heat, or chemicals, to burn flesh but this process uses less power by aiming the near-IR laser at only the selected areas, and since near-IR can penetrate soft-tissue it goes deep without extra heating. The laser heats the gold, and that activates the silk proteins. Early results are positive but lots of testing remains and it still will not belong in the average first aid kit for a while, lasers and all, but surgery for beloved pets and tolerable humans could have recovery time reduced with this advance.
If this doesn’t sate your need for magical space knight weaponry, we have options aplenty.
Via IEEE Spectrum. Image: starwars.com
5 thoughts on “Kind of the Opposite of a Lightsaber”
Nice post…The Military is putting lazer wepons on ships to shoot down drones and aircraft…
They need to stop doing that. It upsets the drones and aircraft greatly.
The tag.
_Golf Clap_
I usually try to avoid negative comments, however this post comes way below the standards I’m used to on hackaday…
You give a bare minimum explanation of what cauterization is, and then just say “lasers”.
Is this a new idea?
How does it change/improve on current methods?
Does it open up any new possibilities?
Could it revolutionise some niche use?
Where could it be used?
What technical obstacles might they face in developing the technology?
Come on, where are the nerdy details & hard specs?
Hey Doug, I wrote this article. I would not call your comment negative since you clearly said what you did not like about this article and that is constructive criticism.
My approach to writing this article was to provide a teaser of the information contained in the paper with the eye-catching title, “Rapid Soft Tissue Approximation and Repair Using Laser‐Activated Silk Nanosealants.” That paper has all the technical stuff you crave while this article is meant to be a high-level scope. I was not trying to give a blow-by-blow of that paper; that would become a very long article. This article also provides a place for you to talk about the tech specs in detail with other commenters.
Some of your other questions, “Is this a new idea?” “Does it open up any new possibilities?” are questions I want to answer as I write future articles. I have written less than 150 articles for Hackaday and I will consider your comment as some of the most valuable feedback I have gotten.