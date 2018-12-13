When we think of physics experiments, we tend to envision cavernous rooms filled with things like optical benches, huge coils in vacuum chambers, and rack after rack of amplifiers and data acquisition hardware. But it doesn’t have to be that way – you can actually perform laser interferometry with a single component and measure sub-micron displacements and more.
The astute viewer of [Ben Krasnow]’s video below will note that in order to use the one component, a laser diode, as an interferometer, he needed a whole bunch of support gear, like power supplies, a signal generator, and a really, really nice mixed-signal oscilloscope. But the principle of the experiment is the important bit, which uses a laser diode with a built-in monitoring photodiode. Brought out to a third lead, older laser diodes often used these photodiodes to control the light emitted by the laser junction. But they also respond to light reflected back into the laser diode, and thanks to constructive and destructive interference, can actually generate a signal that corresponds to very slight displacements of a reflector. [Ben] used it to measure the vibrations of a small speaker, the rotation of a motor shaft, and with a slight change in setup, to measure the range to a fixed target with sub-micron precision. It’s fascinating stuff, and the fact you can extract so much information from a single component is pretty cool.
We really like [Ben]’s style of presentation, and the interesting little nooks and crannies of physics that he finds a way to explore. He recently looked at how helium can kill a MEMS sensor, an equally fascinating topic.
[baldpower] sent in this tip. Thanks!
6 thoughts on “[Ben Krasnow] Builds a One-Component Interferometer”
That is truly amazing. Ben is a genius. How does he come up with all these ideas?
Cool that it really is a laser interferometer. I was kind-of expecting the more common hack of driving a laser with a square wave and then just comparing the delay between transmitted and received pulses, which has a lot less resolution but seems easier to get working.
Do you have more info on the square wave thing?
I’d like to read more about that.
Pulsing the laser and measuring the delay is called LIDAR.
“When we think of physics experiments, we tend to envision cavernous rooms filled with things like optical benches, huge coils in vacuum chambers, and rack after rack of amplifiers and data acquisition hardware. ”
Citizen science…without the budget. :-d
” It’s fascinating stuff, and the fact you can extract so much information from a single component is pretty cool.”
Spy engineering.
Actually this is pretty clever but it was already exploited in the form of ECDL (external cavity laser diodes), except that the interfering return light was used to promote specific modes of the laser diode cavity or tune in a narrow wavelength
https://www.rp-photonics.com/external_cavity_diode_lasers.html
This trick can be used to tune in some CD burner laser diodes to some iodine cell transition at 440-ish nm, or with longer die laser diodes of visible spectrum to obtain the coherence length needed for holography
I wonder if one could couple red and green diodes to do SFG like in those yellow laser pointers based on OPO cut KTP