The concept of a smartwatch was thrown around for a long time before the technology truly came to fruition. Through the pursuit of miniaturisation, modern smartwatches are sleek, compact, and remarkably capable for their size. Companies such as Apple and Samsung throw serious money into research and development, but that doesn’t mean you can’t create something of your own. [Electronoobs] has done just that, with this Arduino-based smartwatch build.
The brain of the watch is that hacker staple, the venerable ATmega328, most well known for its use in the Arduino Uno and Nano platforms. An FTDI module is used for USB communication, making programming the board a snap. Bluetooth communication is handled by another pre-built module, and a smartphone app called Notiduino handles passing notifications over to the watch.
This is a build that doesn’t do anything crazy or difficult to understand, but simply combines useful parts in a very neat and tidy way. The watch is impressively thin and compact for a DIY build, and has a host of useful functions without going overboard.
We’ve seen other DIY builds in this space, too – such as this ESP8266-based smartwatch. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “A Smartwatch You Can Easily Build Yourself”
Both this and the ESP8266 has the same flaw: There are parts on the back of the board, that press, rub and get corroded by the sweat on your arm.
Love the ideas in both, both are flexible and very hacker friendly. Just build /up/ from the top, not both sides, so you can put tape, silicon or just about anything else over the back(MAYBE a few passives on the back, but ideally nothing).
Oh.. And please, once your dick of the pretty but power hungry OLED, use a Sharp Memory LCD.. It’ll solve your battery life problem.. :)
Seems the hard part is finding wearable project cases that size. Watch cases are usually custom. Maybe 3D printing can help here?
Jesus this thing needs some strain relief on the attachment point for the wrist band! As it is, it will probably break after a day’s normal use! Else it looks great :)