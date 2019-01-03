Many Hackaday readers will be settling back into their lives after a holiday period crammed into some family matriarch’s house along with too many assorted relatives, having given up their speedy internet connection for whatever passes for broadband wherever Granny lives. The bargain-basement router supplied by the telephone company will have spent the period wilting under the pressure of a hoard of teenagers watching other teenagers inanities on YouTube, and the Christmas ritual of Resetting The Router will have been performed multiple times.
Wouldn’t it be nice if your router simply reset itself every time it crashed or the Internet connection went down? [Cyb3rn0id] has a solution (Italian original here), in the form of an ESP8266 that pings an online service every few seconds, and turns the router off and on again via a power relay in the event that the ping attempt is repeatedly unsuccessful. It’s brilliantly simple, requiring only a single GPIO and a MOSFET to fire the relay with an LED indicator for good measure, and it’s built upon a piece of prototyping board. The router power is switched on the low-voltage side for safety.
The software is pretty basic and has the WiFi credentials hard-coded into it, so we’re guessing a version with a web interface could be built. But as a personal device for easing the pain of router crashes it gets our vote despite that shortcoming.
This isn’t the first router resetter we have seen here, but a previous model still required human intervention.
5 thoughts on “Reset Your Router The Modern Way”
What routers do people have that crash often enough that you need to auto-reset them? I’m not being flippant, it’s just not a problem I’ve ever had and I’m curious.
Consider your self lucky,
I had a linksys wag200 provided my isp that required a reboot daily.
The problem wasn’t the reboot effort, but rather the random time it would occur and inconvenience.
Ah, I didn’t think about ISP-provided routers.
I’m definitely lucky, we have the option to just use a simple cable modem. I have an Ubiquiti EdgeRouter and I don’t think I’ve ever had to reboot it apart from applying firmware updates and power outages.
Anything provided by ComCast.
This. Oh, this. Wait a minute… the description of everything in the description so closely matches my experience at the in-laws that I’m wondering if you’re one of the cousins, Jenny?