Hackers tend to face household problems a little differently than ordinary folk. Where the average person sees a painful repair bill or a replacement appliance, the hacker sees a difficult troubleshooting job and the opportunity to save some cash. [trochilidae] was woken one day by the dreaded Clacking Clanking Scraping Sound, or CCSS, and knew that something had to be done.
[trochilidae] reports that usually, the CCSS is due to the child of the house destroying his lodgings, but in this case, the source was laundry based. The Miele tumble dryer was acting up, and in need of some attention. What follows is a troubleshooting process [AvE] would be proud of – careful disassembly to investigate the source of the problem. Initial efforts found a loose bulb that was unrelated, before landing on a mysterious spring that wouldn’t fit back into place. In the end, that’s because it had no right to be there at all – an underwire had escaped from a bra, before becoming entangled in the dryer’s bearing. With the culprit identified and removed, it was a simple reassembly job with some attention also paid to the condenser and filters to keep things in ship-shape.
It just goes to show – a bad noise, if properly investigated in a prompt manner, doesn’t have to be the end of the world. A bit of investigation goes a long way, and can save you a lot of money and heartache.
We’ve seen appliances giving hackers trouble before – like this aging washing machine that got its mechanical brain replaced with an Arduino.
9 thoughts on “The Mystery of the Clacking Clanking Scraping Sound”
When I worked in appliance repair we had a customer complaint about a noise in a clothes dryer.
We eventually found a penny had somehow slipped inside one of the hollow tumbling vanes.
The constant tumbling reshaped the penny almost spherical by mashing its circumference toward its center.
My partner kept the penny.
Pulled a stove exhaust fan down yesterday due to a complaint of a screeching bearing. Turned out to be the flapper that prevents cold air from running down the exhaust when the fan is off. It had come apart and one side had been riding on the squirrel cage fan.
That being said if I would have been AVE I would have put it back together wrong and blamed the manufacturer when it didn’t work.
When the shaft seal on my washing machine failed…
The dirty water ran down the shaft into the bearing for the transmission (planned obsolescence?).
When I installed the new transmission and shaft seal, I reused the old shaft seal as a bearing shield.
So (if / when) the replaced shaft seal fails, it won’t take out the transmission again.
Seems to be the fixit day. Washer doesn’t agitate or spin, but otherwise goes through the other motions. No doubt $$$ in my future.
Our 20 y.o. Kenmore didn’t agitate, but spun.
Inside the agitator are 4 “dogs” that ratchet the shaft to the agitator, they were broken/worn, $10 for a set.
It’s awesome being able to find and fix problems.
I’m trying to think back to all the repairs I’ve done.
– Replaced washer spider coupling after it left a pile of rubber shavings on the floor
– Replaced the water inlet valve after it stopped filling cold water
– Replaced the timer mechanism after if stopped completely
– Replaced the thermal fuse on the dryer
– Replaced spray arm on the dishwasher
– Replaced the oven igniter on in-laws’ oven
The only time I’ve had to call a service was for the refrigerator leaking water. Turned out to be a simple fix, you just had to know about it. He clipped a slotted rubber grommet to allow the water to drain more freely.
The “sluice?” in our icemaker on our refrigerator often freezes the flow of water to ice cube tray.
Then the refrigerator needs to be pulled out to get behind it to unblock the sluice.
I looked it up after I posted. One video called it a duck(bill) grommet. It allows the water formed during the defrost cycle to drain outside the compartment and evaporate. He even showed the same ice buildup at the bottom of the freezer that I was having.
