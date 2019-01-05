With so many WiFi home automation devices on the market, you might want to take advantage of these low cost products without having to send your data to third-party servers. This can be accomplished by running your own home automation hub on your home network.
If you don’t want to use a full computer for this purpose, [Albert] has you covered. He recently wrote a guide on running Domoticz on the $20 GL-MT300Nv2 pocket router.
The setup is rather simple: just perform a firmware update on your router using the provided image and a full home automation stack is installed. Domoticz provides a web interface for configuring your devices, setting up rules, and viewing sensor data.
The pocket router is also supported by OpenWrt and provides a USB host port, making it a low-cost option for any WiFi hack you might have in mind. We’ve seen quite a few OpenWrt based hacks over the years.
4 thoughts on “Build A Home Automation Hub For $20”
For a small home automation setup, this might be fine but once it grows beyond a few devices the 128M of RAM will start to be an issue. I’d recommend going the same route but with a Pi (or clone) with 1G of RAM and perhaps an SSD instead of the SD card as the root partition.
And, no, my HA setup is on a much bigger box but I also have a lot of devices.
Has that “UV yellow plastic” exposure look… Vintage!
According to the website it’s ‘Mango’.
you can do the same for home assistant on other entware enabled routers
https://community.home-assistant.io/t/installing-home-assistant-on-linksys-ea6500v2-router-or-entware-enabled-router/64945?u=elradix