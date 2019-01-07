Teardown Shows Why Innovative Designs Sometimes Fail

Some ideas are real head-scratchers from a design standpoint: Why in the world would you do it that way? For many of us, answering that question often requires a teardown, which is what [Ben Katz] did when this PCB motor-powered weed whacker came across his bench. The results are instructive on what it takes to succeed in the marketplace, or in this case, how to fail.
The unit in question comes from an outfit called CORE Outdoor Power. The line trimmer was powered by a big lithium-ion battery pack, but [Ben] concentrated on the unique motor for his teardown. After a problematic entry into the very sturdy case at the far end of the trimmer’s shaft, he found what looks like a souped-up version of [Carl Bugeja]’s PCB brushless motors. The rotors, each with eight large magnets embedded, are sandwiched on either side of a very thick four-layer PCB with intricately etched heavy copper traces. The PCB forms the stator, with four flat coils. The designer pulled a neat trick with the Hall-effect sensors needed for feedback; rather than go with surface-mount sensors, which would add to the thickness of the board, they used through-hole packages soldered to surface pads, with the body of the sensor nestled in a hole in the board. The whole design is very innovative, but sadly, [Ben]’s analysis shows that it has poor performance for its size and weight.
Google around a bit and you’ll see that CORE was purchased some years back by MTD, a big player in the internal combustion engine outdoor power market. They don’t appear to be a going concern anymore, and it looks as though [Ben] has discovered why.
[Jozef] tipped us off to this one. Thanks!
3.5″ floppy drives have used traces on PCB for motor coils. Nothing really new.
Really? I only ever saw the PCB be used as a carrier for flatwound coils. Never saw actual traces being used in place of coils.
“Innovative Designs Sometimes Fail” so what failed?
All that was said was “The whole design is very innovative, but sadly, [Ben]’s analysis shows that it has poor performance for its size and weight.” What are we supposed to take Ben’s word for it.
+1
I don’t understand why someone took this and went “a perfect application for this is a weed whacker” but I would actually like to see some performance numbers
I’m not expecting this to be as powerful as an iron core motor with proper windings but I don’t see how this was a “fail” and would like to see it composed to an equally weighted outdoor use motor
In this case I guess the whack-to-weight ratio is pretty nice, considering the inertia of the rotating disks I imagine it would be pretty efficient as a whacker in that range would only be able to whack grass and herbs anyway
If I compare it to an electric whacker of the same range with full-blown iron cored brushed motor, I can tell you which one makes your arms sad at the end of the day…
I can also imagine the thinner traces are for less back-emf current when hitting rocks or wood