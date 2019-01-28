We’ve become so used to the Raspberry Pi line of boards that have appeared in ever-increasing power capabilities since that leap-year morning in 2012 when the inexpensive and now ubiquitous single board computer was announced and oversold its initial production run. The consumer boards have amply fulfilled their mission in providing kids with a pocket-money computer, and even though they are not the most powerful in the class of small Linux boards they remain the one to beat.
The other side of the Pi coin comes with the industrial siblings of the familiar boards, the Compute Module. This is a version of the Pi meant to be built into other products, utilizing a SODIMM connector as the hardware interface. Today brings news of a fresh addition to that range: the Compute Module 3+.
As you might expect from the nomenclature this brings the Broadcom BCM2837B0 processor from the Raspberry Pi 3B+ to the barebones SODIMM-style Pi, but unexpectedly they have also made it available with a range of different size eMMC devices installed. In place of the 4 GB capacity of previous offerings are 8, 16, and 32 GB devices, with an intriguing new “lite” variant that has no onboard storage at all.
Perhaps the saddest thing from a Hackaday reader’s perspective is that as the Pi blog post notes due to commercial sensitivities they have little idea what products many of the Compute Modules they sell end up in — a mystery we’d really like to solve. No doubt there are some fascinating applications just waiting do be discovered by hardware hackers in a decade’s time as units enter the surplus market, but for now we’ll have to be content with community offerings. This stereoscopic camera is a recent one, or perhaps one of several handheld game consoles.
11 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi’s Latest Upgrade: the Compute Module 3+”
With the price of these things there is no way on earth I would get any.
I realy think that they should be more in the price of a hobby person.
Heck PI Zero’s are way over priced at over $25 with shipping. A Orange PI zero is a far better buy.
At least you get a quad core and faster speed.
And yes there are some little problems but I have been able to get them to do everything I wanted to do.
Fast speed, provided it doesn’t overheat, which it does, frequently.
Quad cores are not really all that great if they cause random reboots. Yay, a 1/4 chance of a core overheat!
Poor documentation, binary blobs galore, and good old made in china stuff, how could you go wrong?
It should not reboot on overheating. Just configure it to throttle down instead of killing cores.
Compute module is not meant to be a hobbyist thing or a bespoke project board which is kind of a shame, its got a lot of potential to be more of a macgyver tool than the standard form factor ever could be its just got an inherent cost issue and really its just the Pi Foundation wanting to offer a more industrial friendly option where the cost isn’t that big of a deal providing it works reliably and can be built out in volume.
The only way that Raspberry Pi Foundation could really make it the norm is if they went down a path where the compute module was the norm so that people who built hats would have the impetus to also make expansion boards but the cost and general awkwardness of pushing the compute module form factor this would really get in the way.
Are they still going to cost, what, 6 times the cost of a zero?
$25 to $40, depending on the size of the flash storage (0GB -> 32GB) – hardly a bad price.
I am still hoping for a Raspberry pi with more RAM, 1 GB goes a long way in a lot of applications.
Though, using it as a small low powered computer, it really would benefit from a little more RAM, like 2 GB or even 4.
But even 1.5 GB would be wonderful.
Though, to what I have heard the SoC it uses only supports 1 GB of ram, though I would be surprised if it actually used a 30 bit address space, since that is 3.75 bytes, a bit “odd”, so I guess that there is 2 more bits that aren’t physically available on the chip, but logically there. So the manufacturer of the SoC could make a version presenting the full 32 bit buss and support 4 GB of RAM, and that would make it a very capable single board computer. (Though, having a 1 GB option as well would still be nice for everyone that wants to reduce costs, since RAM is expensive and a wast of money if one doesn’t need it.)
Those other two bits are used for parity and bus-enable. Sorry!
not exactly, see https://github.com/hermanhermitage/videocoreiv/wiki/VideoCore-IV-Programmers-Manual#memory-map
those two bits are used as flags (type of caching) for 4 overlapping 1GB memory regions. And it is the VC4 that manages the memory so they can’t fix this with any ARM core they stick on top of it
Well, that is a bummer….
Would have made memory expansion a walk in the park and a 4 GB capable Raspberry pi without any need for software modifications an easily reachable future.
I then got to hope that the SoC gets some high speed IO and that someone makes a RAM drive for it.