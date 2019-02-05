The 3D printers we’re most familiar with use the fused deposition process, in which hot plastic is squirted out of a nozzle, to build up parts on a layer by layer basis. We’ve also seen stereolithography printers, such as the Form 2, which use a projector and a special resin to produce parts, again in a layer-by-layer method. However, a team from the University of North Carolina were inspired by CT scanners, and came up with a novel method for producing 3D printed parts.
The technique is known as Computed Axial Lithography. The team describe the system as working like a CT scan in reverse. The 3D model geometry is created, and then a series of 2D images are created by rotating the part about the vertical axis. These 2D images are then projected into a cylindrical container of photosensitive resin, which rotates during the process. Rather than building the part out of a series of layers in the Z-axis, instead the part is built from a series of axial slices as the cylinder rotates.
The parts produced have the benefit of a smooth surface finish and are remarkably transparent. The team printed a variety of test objects, including a replica of the famous Thinker sculpture, as well as a replica of a human jaw. Particularly interesting is the capability to make prints which enclose existing objects, demonstrated with a screwdriver handle enclosing the existing steel shank.
It’s a technique which could likely be reproduced by resourceful makers, assuming the correct resin isn’t too hard to come by. The resin market is hotting up, with Prusa announcing new products at a recent Makerfaire. We’re excited to see what comes next, particularly as the high cost of resin is reduced by economies of scale. Video after the break.
[via Nature, thanks to Philip for the tip!]
7 thoughts on “3D Printing With Tomography in Reverse”
Isn’t “Tomography in reverse” == “Inverse of the inverse Radon transform” == “Radon transform”?
No. It is a drastic oversimplification to say that all tomography is just the inverse of the Radon transform. In particular, the Radon transform refers to a very specific ray geometry (parallel rays from each direction), which does not apply for point sources like this projector. If the point source is in open space (air), then you get what is called fan-beam or cone-beam tomography (depending on whether you just look at a single plane at a time, or at a 3D pyramid) — this is common in industrial CT, for example. In this 3D printing application, I suspect that the situation is even more complicated, since the rays actually refract at the air/glass interface as well as the glass/resin interface, which makes the ray geometry a lot more complex.
Finally, even in the parallel beam setting, it is really not helpful to think of tomography as the inverse Radon transform, since doing so leads you down the path of using filtered backprojection as the reconstruction algorithm. And that is an ancient method, which produces aweful results compared to modern tomographic reconstruction algorithms.
Hmmm… a 3D printed version of what is in “Back to Video Basics with an ESP32 VGA Display”
The speed is impressive but they have a long way to go on quality. I also wonder if they will hit a physical size limit to what they can print
Dam hit that post button too early.
comment continued…
due to the resin not being 100% transparent.
Just looking at this, I’m wondering why this isn’t just hardening the edges of the cylinder?
yeah I wonder the same, but can only guess because it isn’t getting as significant of a cumulative dose as the center… the edges probably are polymerizing, but little enough that liquid shear (draining or rinsing the part) is still able to remove that without obvious problems (besides lower resolution).