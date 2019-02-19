Sphero RVR’s Quest For A Niche In Introductory Robotics

Thanks to internet commerce opening up a global marketplace, it is now easier than ever for a budding roboticist to get started. There are so many robot kits available, across such a wide range of price and sophistication, that deciding which one to buy becomes a challenging project in itself. Is there room for another product in the crowded introductory robotics market? Sphero believes so, and they’ve launched RVR to explore not just workshops and classrooms, but also to see if they can find a market niche.
At the low end of this market, we can go online and buy a super simple chassis – two small wheeled gear motors and a chassis plate of laser-cut acrylic – for pizza money. At the high end, we have robots that cost as much as a car. Sphero’s RVR slots somewhere above Wonder Workshop’s Dash, but below LEGO’s Mindstrom EV3. Products in this range are expected to take care of low-level motion control details, so beginners won’t get bogged down by things like PID tuning before their robot can drive in a straight line. Sphero engineers are certainly capable of hiding such annoying details from beginners, with their experience in consumer robotics.
But a big selling point here is completely opposite from closed-box consumer electronics: RVR is built to be extensible. Not with proprietary accessories & add-on kits like many of its competitors, but with the components we know and love on Hackaday pages: Raspberry Pi, micro:bit, and whatever else willing to communicate with RVR via its UART port and powered by RVR’s on board five volt power supply. Proper care and feeding of a lithium-ion battery is also one of the beginner-unfriendly details taken care of. But RVR isn’t finalized – one of the reason Sphero stated for launching via Kickstarter is to get customer feedback. Certainly the funding goal of $150,000 (easily met in a few hours) was unlikely to be the most important part for a company of Sphero’s size.
We hope RVR will help introduce a new audience to building their own robots. When they’re ready to grow beyond Sphero’s kit, Hackaday is happy to help show the way. If you have a 3D printer, there’s never been a better time to build your own robot. (Zerobot is on one editor’s to-do list.) Those fascinated by electronics can peek under the covers of low-level motor control, and there’s always room to explore high level machine vision and neural networks.
Whatever it takes to get you started, just get started!
6 thoughts on “Sphero RVR’s Quest For A Niche In Introductory Robotics”
History comes in cycles. Maybe this time consumer robotics will succeed.
This isn’t so much consumer robotics, as much as it is yet another in a long line of expensive toys.
kinda disappointing.
Only if they do something useful and do it capably, seamlessly, painlessly, and dependably.
Looking at a close-at-hand success, Roomba and its follow-on devices hold a modest niche for some because they operate without instruction, vacuuming a room or two by hand takes time, and the results are “good enough” for everyday use. They have the advantage of a closed system to bump around in, are fairly harmless to pets and children, and enough safety stuff that they won’t launch off a balcony. Beyond that even they are wonky – susceptible to dust accumulation in the sensors (“Sorry, honey…I have to vacuum the vacuum.”) and other weirdness.
The good news is that the industrial side of this market is moving ever downward – Universal Robotics (among others) have found a huge niche in small jobs during the current tight labor market (“Open this, put that in, close it up again…now do that around the clock until we tell you to stop.”). Operations people that I deal with also love them because they don’t fail the urine test and actually show up on Monday morning. Moley have kept offering a “home chef” system, but I have yet to see any “in the wild”, but as with most of these things there will be a breakthrough product. It might even be fun like the Aibo robot pets that people wind up getting quite attached to.
I was just thinking the same thing. But I have serious reservations. I went through the initial excitement of the 70’s and 80’s when *everybody* was getting into home robots, followed by the disappointing realization that without the computing power and software they needed, they were all just fancy remote-controlled toys. So many promising companies and designs went into the trash bin of history. There’s certainly a lot more computing power available now for much less money, as well as sophisticated sensors and AI software. Let’s just hope that they don’t over-promise on their ability to deliver, and that they come up with some kind of coherent reason for people to buy a robot other than “Yay! Robots!!”
Probably not yet, for consumer robots to really take off, they need to do actual work, and reliably. Mostly, we are still at the toy/novelty point, fun to play with, but not so much for taking on any real chores. Think we still have a ways to go before we’ll see something we can send to the refrigerator to grab us a cold beer, and deliver it, any where in the house, or on the property, better than a spouse or kid. Most of what’s available, is just too small for practical tasks, so you will only get basically a toy. Moving up to something large enough, will cost a lot of money, and increase the potential for real damage, potential injuries, as the consumer works out the kinks and programming. Way too much liability, and to many lazy people, who barely, if ever read a user manual.
can’t unsee the silly ” >_< " face on the front of it.