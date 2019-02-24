When we get a new device these days, somewhere in the package is likely to be a wall-wart USB power supply. We look for a place to plug in the little switch-mode dongle, rearrange a few plugs in the mains power strip, and curse its designers for the overly cozy outlet spacing. And all the while that USB-A plug on the power supply cable taunts us with its neat, compact form factor. If only there were a USB power strip.
Unwilling to suffer such indignity any longer, [Scott M. Baker] took matters into his own hands and designed this USB power distribution system. We were surprised to hear that he was unable to find a commercial USB power strip, but even if he had, it likely wouldn’t have had the bells and whistles that he added to his. The circuit went through a couple of revs, but each was focused on protection of the connected USB devices. He included both overcurrent protection, in the form of an electronic fuse built around a TPS2421 hot-swap controller, and overvoltage protection using a crowbar circuit with the usual zener-SCR arrangement. There’s also a transient voltage suppression diode to keep any inductive spikes at bay. Interestingly, each USB outlet has all these protections – it’s not just one protected bus feeding a bunch of USB outlets in parallel, but individual modules with all the circuitry. The modules are gangable and live inside a laser-cut acrylic case. The video below shows the design and build process in some detail.
We have to say that we always learn a lot about circuit design from [Scott]’s projects. You may recall his custom Atari 2600 controller or his dual-port memory retro game console, both interesting and instructive builds in their own right.
3 thoughts on “Well-Protected USB Power Strip Makes It Easy to Plug In”
I’m an old transmitter guy. We didn’t throw a real crowbar across the high voltage. We used an electronic crowbar, like a thyratron, triggered spark gap, or ignitron. You need to sense anomalies in fractions of a millisecond.
Making sure a capacitor is discharged, you can use a screwdriver for. Or a “Jesus stick”, a grounding stick with a hook on the end and a wire to hook up to ground. Best to have a resistor(100 watt or bigger) on the lead so it just goes zaaaap instead of BANG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.
Non Sequitur. The energy levels are Class 2 per UL1310, or Class I per IEC62368-1 for USB 2; and probably IEC62368-1 Class 2 for USB 3.
The basic design looks good. The only thing it needs is a TVS array on the USB data lines for ESD protection. The PCB layout needs a little works if you want to use some USB data rates, and needs to more carefully route the return paths.
Anker makes a perfectly serviceable 10-port USB charger. I have one on my nightstand and even saw it on sale recently for a measly $18 or so. Sure, it doesn’t have per-outlet switches, but how much more convenient is that than simply yanking the cord?