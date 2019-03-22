Hackaday Podcast Ep11 – Weird Keyboards, Salvaging LCD Screens, and Mike Interviews Ivan of Espressif in Shanghai

With our intrepid Editor in Chief Mike Szczys off being kind of a big deal in China, Managing Editor Elliot Williams is joined by Staff Writer Tom Nardi to talk about all the hacks that were fit to print over the past week. Join us as we talk about the wide world of custom mechanical keyboards, reviving a woefully antiquated display technology, building your own RC transmitter out of stuff you have laying around the lab, and the unexpected parallels between Pepto Bismol and rocket fuel. We’ll also look at what it takes to build a robust embedded system, and see if we can’t figure out a way to draw schematics worth looking at. Plus, hang around until the end of the episode to hear Mike interview the man instrumental in getting the ESP8266 to play nice with Arduino, and now running firmware for the ESP32.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 011 Show Notes:

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: