Bye Bye vi: GNU/Linux Distros Drop Support

If you grew up with Unix systems like we did, you’ll be sorry to hear the news: vi, the noble text editor that has served us so well these 40 years, is going away — from many GNU/Linux systems, anyway. As of this writing, GNU/Linux Mint, Debian, Ubuntu, and OpenSUSE — four of the five most popular GNU/Linux distributions — have all announced that they will no longer ship the ‘vi’ editor as part of their base installs. For those of us who got our start in the punched-card era and still think of files as a collection of lines instead of a stream of bytes, this is a major blow. But, we can all take some comfort in the fact that, at least for now, the stripped-down version of vim synonymous with vi on these systems will continue to be available from package repositories.
The reasons for the move aren’t entirely clear to us, but from what we can see on the GNU/Linux mailing lists, the confusing modal interface and the fact that novice (and many seasoned) users can’t figure out how to save a file and exit the program seem to have influenced the decision. Also cited were support changes expected as GNU/Linux gains in popularity. As the user base expands to include less technically-savvy individuals, fewer people will be able to fix their constant boot issues, which is the primary use-case for vi. Replacing the self-help model will be a support infrastructure where users can take their machines to “GNU/Linux Geniuses” who will solve the problems for them.
The War is Over
This move essentially puts an end to the editor war between vi and GNU Emacs, a conflict which has continued since the mid-1980s. GNU Emacs isn’t installed as part of the base for most (any?) distros either, so the announcement puts the editors back on an equal footing, at least as far as distribution goes. To obtain a version of vi on your favorite Linux system, you’ll need to install it explicitly, like GNU Emacs users have been doing (and whining about) seemingly forever. We don’t expect hostilities between the two camps to completely subside, but we can’t help but wonder if the energy would be better applied elsewhere, considering the replacement editor that’s slated to be shipped instead.
Out With the Old, in With the New
So, with the two favorites out of the race, what will be the default editor in the new GNU/Linuxes? We spoke with an insider at a major commercial distribution (you know which one) who told us that a version of Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code (renamed GNU/Visual Studio Code) will ship with the base install of all future versions of their GNU/Linux operating system, effectively replacing vi. While we were initially surprised by this decision, the reasons quoted make a lot of sense. First, there’s popularity. Visual Studio Code was ranked number one in the 2018 Stack OverFlow Developer Survey, with 34.9% of over 100,000 respondents saying they used the editor. Vim users represented only 25.8%, with Emacs at a tiny 4.1%. That many JavaScript developers can’t be wrong.
Our source also cited Microsoft’s recent forays into open-source, including the GNU/Visual Studio Code editor itself (released under the MIT license), the groundbreaking release of Windows calculator code, and their recent purchase of GitHub:
So far, Microsoft has embraced open source, and continue to extend the projects they’ve become involved with. I can’t wait to see what comes next.
We agree.
18 thoughts on “Bye Bye vi: GNU/Linux Distros Drop Support”
So nano won the war between vi and GNU Emacs.
Hey now. This post was supposed to be a joke. What you are saying is too close to the truth.
Remember, the “war” can only be fought over that which can be influenced. New users usually end up on nano. Vi and Emacs users are pretty well set in their ways. The other side “winning” the war wouldn’t pull them away!
It sure did, for crappy text-only editors – IMO deservedly. If I’ve got a GUI, I use gedit or sublime text – both of which you have to put in yourself, which is not a big deal. I’ve even been known to install VNC in headless target machines just for my convenience. Efficiency isn’t that big a deal at my typing speed of only a little over 100 wpm.
I use gedit instead of leafpad, xed, pluma – whatever the F some new intern has been tasked with messing up for each new distro because…it’s mature, no one is working on it anymore – to some a death sentence, to me, a chance to just get on with my work without surprises and having to remember N names for the something almost entirely unlike the same old thing.
I never did get what was wrong with things just doing one job well and simply working.
I always install nano (if not already installed). I have been forced to use vi a few times, like when using busybox, and it has not been a smooth process ;-)
You spelled mcedit wrong!
That’s like removing Notepad from Windows, :(
Or regedit from Gnome!
“That many JavaScript developers can’t be wrong.”
Thank you. That line made my day! LMAO
JavaScript Developers are like the most advanced, elite, tech-savvy and sophisticated programmers ever. No seriously
ROTFLOL ;)
God damnit, you really got me on that one. I was literally shaking my head as I read visual studio code. Gj, hackaday. The previous articles were way more obvious than this one.
When Ted pitched this article I also took it hook-line-and-sinker. My mind immediately jumped to “how is it possible, that’s a core utility since forever?”. I think his pivot to talk about the replacement software is pure genius. Well done Ted, I had a great laugh over this one!
In spite of the date, I started reading this article seriously…
Ditto. Got me riled up for sure for a minute. I mean, I’ve seen some Linux distros take some pretty radical shifts recently and ditching vi/vim for the sake of some crazy ideal would be altogether unsurprising.
Vi will never die. We’ll port it whatever happens, even to quantum processors.
Even if this is not an April Fool’s joke, vi is needed for POSIX compatibility so it really isn’t going anywhere.
April 1st 😉
I took me a while, until the Visual Studio paragraph, to recall the date :-)