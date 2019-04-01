Now Toto’s Africa is Stuck in Our Heads

April Fool’s Day is bad. April Fool’s Day is a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. For one day a year, we’re inundated with pieces that can, accurately and without any sense of irony, be called fake news. YouTube is worse. But you know what’s worse than April Fool’s Day? A hundred children playing plastic recorders. But it’s April Fool’s Day, and things must get worse. Here’s a vacuum cleaner playing Africa by Toto.
This is the latest build from [James Bruton] or [Ecks Robots Dot Co Dot UK], who is the king of building just about anything with 3D printers. He’s got a BB8 and some of the cooler Star Wars droids, a Hulkbuster, and openDog. When it comes to confabulating robotics and 3D printers, [James] is the king. But this is April Fool’s Day, and if you’re a big YouTuber, you need to do something annoying. [James] is the king.
This build uses a Henry vacuum cleaner, a canister vacuum with a silk screened face, because why not, and you’re not truly living until you put googly eyes on your Roomba. Also, all vacuums in England are Hoovers, because reasons. In collaboration with [Mothcub], [James] adapted cheap children’s plastic recorders to a Henry vacuum cleaner with a few 3D printed parts, some servo-controlled valves, and a bit of plastic tubing. While using cheap kid’s recorders as the tone generator in what is effectively a pipe organ is interesting (the stickers over the holes are a great idea), this is something that should not be done ever. This idea should not be replicated. These recorders are not in tune and I don’t know how because they’re just one piece of plastic that came out of the same mold.
The servos, and therefore the entire pipe organ, are controlled via MIDI, which makes this the first DIY MIDI pipe organ we’ve seen. It’s a proof of concept, and a pretty good one. It also sounds terrible. This is proof that cheap plastic recorders don’t sound good. The video is below, and I highly suggest skipping the second half.
7 thoughts on “Now Toto’s Africa is Stuck in Our Heads”
I can only imagine the seedy joints and sucking Henry had to do, to randomly pick up that Benchoff buck..
I also like this version… (not my video)
Alphabetic order, as it should be!
“This is proof that cheap plastic recorders don’t sound good.”
Editor’s Note: Recorders go sharp/flat if overblown/underblown and the pressure differences are freakily critical. This is why every children’s recorder choir sounds like it does.
(Serious recorder players work on getting pressure so consistent that it’s preturbed only by their heartbeat. And then they work on compensating for that.)
I’ve heard pros playing moderately cheap plastic recorders. It’s like the joke about (insert favorite musician here) where a reporter says his/her guitar sounds great, he/she puts it on the floor and says “How’s it sound now?”
See: James Galway on penny whistle. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6gaU61O9-w&ytbChannel=null
I have to call BS, or at the very least, shenanigans. No way would you actually be able to hear the sound of the recorders over the sound of the vacuum cleaner.