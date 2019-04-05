The common garden slug is a mystery. Observing these creatures as they slowly emerge from their slimy lairs each evening, it’s hard to imagine how much damage they can do. With paradoxical speed, they can mow down row after row of tender seedlings, leaving nothing but misery in their mucusy wake.
To combat this slug menace, [Tegwyn☠Twmffat] (the [☠] is silent) is developing this AI-powered slug busting system. The squeamish or those challenged by the ethics of slug eradication can relax: no slugs have been harmed yet. So far [Tegwyn] has concentrated on the detection of slugs, a considerably non-trivial problem since there are few AI models that are already trained for slugs.
So far, [Tegwyn] has acquired 5,712 images of slugs in their natural environment – no mean feat as they only come out at night, they blend into their background, and their slimy surface makes for challenging reflections. The video below shows moderate success of the trained model using a static image of a slug; it also gives a glimpse at the hardware used, which includes an Nvidia Jetson TX2. [Tegwyn] plans to capture even more images to refine the model and boost it up from the 50 to 60% confidence level to something that will allow for the remediation phase of the project, which apparently involves lasers. Although he’s willing to entertain other methods of disposal; perhaps a salt-shooting turret gun?
This isn’t the first garden-tending project [Tegwyn] has tackled. You may recall The Weedinator, his 2018 Hackaday Prize entry. This slug buster is one of his entries for the 2019 Hackaday Prize, which was just announced. We’re looking forward to seeing the onslaught of cool new projects everyone will be coming up with.
9 thoughts on “But Can Your AI Recognize Slugs?”
Yes, as Dan say, salt gun seems the most likely means of dispatch at the moment …. unless people have any better ideas? Personally, I’d rather have some kind of catapult to launch said slug into a suitable near earth orbit, but that may be too much of technical challenge. What is the ethics of slug destruction and when does it become ‘unsportsmanlike’?
Feed them to pet ducks?
It’s possible – you’d need a robot arm or something to pick or suck up the slugs into a bucket and then transport them to the duck enclosure. Ducks randomly roaming around your crops will most likely eat more of the crops than the slugs.
Let them out in the garden for a few hours only – they will pick it clean of any snails and leave most of your veggies alone (unlike chickens or geese). Ducks only like stuff like strawberries and lettuce – you may want to protect that from them.
https://www.hobbyfarms.com/why-ducks-are-good-for-your-garden/
Get a few Indian runner ducks and save yourself the expense and time messing with AI. Two or three of those ducks will reliably find and eradicate all snails in a huge radius – they are crazy after them. And you get eggs as a bonus (it is not a meat breed).
My garden was infested by slugs… until a hedgehog decided to come along… and eats now a lot of pests, without ruining our lettuces. So maybe hire a hedgehog to train your IA ;-)
Why can’t they just share the hedge?
Hedgehogs have a hard time of it. All the better one can do to give them a little home and look after them. Taken a fair few hogs to a local not for profit org to get them looked after and have the garden setup to encourage the little guys.
The easiest method I’ve seen for disposing of slugs is to leave out shallow dishes full of beer. You might argue over the ethics of this, however, and say it’s unnecessary cruelty to the beer.
I could not find it again ( didn´t search very hard, actually ) , but a couple ( make ir some 10 or + ) years ago there was a project from a guy that was going to build a little robot that used slugs as fuel also.
The slugs were going to be recognized due to they appearing very distinctvely in the Ultraviolet light, and then his robot would pick the slug, and dump it in a little “biological reactor” of sorts, that would generate energy to charge the batteries.
As for the ethics of getting rid of slugs : well, gime me some easy way to keep them out of the garden and we can talk.