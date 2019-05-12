CNC builds come in all shapes and sizes. There’s delta manipulators, experimental polar rigs, and all manner of cartesian builds, large and small. After completing their first CNC build, [jtaggard] took what they learned and applied it in the development of a new machine.
It’s a desk-sized cartesian design, with a frame built from V-slot extrusion cut to size by circular saw. This is a great way to get quality extrusion for a custom build, and is readily available and easy to work with. The gantry rides on wheels, with the X and Y axes being belt driven, plus a screw drive for Z. A couple of NEMA 17s and a NEMA 23 provide motive power, and an Arduino Uno with stepper drivers is the brains of the operation. 1/4″ thick PLA plates are used to assemble everything, and while [jtaggard] intended to replace these with aluminium down the track, so far the plastic has proved plenty rigid enough for early tests of both machining and engraving wood.
It’s a great entry-level CNC build, which has proved usable with both a 500W spindle and a 2.5W laser for engraving. Being modular in nature, it would be easy to add other tools, such as a pen plotter or vinyl cutting blade for further versatility.
DIY CNC builds are always popular, as you end up with a useful tool as a reward for your hard work. Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “Modular CNC Build Gets You Both a Mill and a Laser Cutter”
“Running both a CNC mill and a laser cutter on a single gantry” is like Smoothieboard’s mission statement :) He could even pop an extruder on there if that’s what he was using.
did you know “GoodEnoughCNC Hybrid” they say “very low cost and simple, suitable for everyone. Can be mill, plasma or laser cutter.” – more info here:
https://github.com/IRNAS/GoodEnoughCNC-PlasmaCutter
It’s a bit scary to see those high power laser diodes become so popular.
Blue laser diodes more than 500 mW are already Class 4 lasers (there isn’t a class 5 btw) which means even diffuse reflections can cause permanent eye damage. This thing has a 2.5W laser and it’s cutting/engraving so close to shiny metal screws. And nowhere in the instructable they talk about safety.
Literally, a 100W CO2 laser is probably safer than one of these blue laser because the µm light gets absorbed by the moisture in your eye before it reaches your retina. Only your cornea gets burned. You’ll be blind either way but at least it’s fixable with surgery to some degree.
We really need to address this as a community. Sooner or later, someone will lost an eye or worse, and then ownership of lasers will require registration, an expensive licence, etc.
Can we please regulate ourselves before our governments decide they need to keep us safe from (/tax us out of) lasers.
http://smoothieware.org/laser-cutter-guide#safety
Most laser-related documentation I’ve seen around the community is very clear about this, this seems like an exception to me.