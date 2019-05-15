Lifelike Dinosaur Emerges From The Plumbing Aisle

Despite the incredible advancements in special effects technology since the film’s release, the dinosaurs in 1993’s Jurassic Park still look just as terrifying today as they did nearly 30 years ago. This has largely been attributed to the fact that the filmmakers wisely decided to use physical models in many of the close-up shots, allowing them to capture the nuances of movement which really helps sell the idea you’re looking at living creatures.
[Esmée Kramer] puts that same principle to work in her incredible articulated dinosaur costume, and by the looks of it, Steven Spielberg could have saved some money if he had his special effects team get their supplies at the Home Depot. Built out of PVC pipes and sheets of foam, her skeletal raptor moves with an unnerving level of realism. In fact, we’re almost relieved to hear she doesn’t currently have plans on skinning the creature; some things are better left to the imagination.
In her write-up on LinkedIn (apparently that’s a thing), [Esmée] explains some of the construction tricks she used to help bring her dinosaur to life, such as heating the pipes and folding them to create rotatable joints. Everything is controlled by way of thin ropes, with all the articulation points of the head mirrored on the “steering wheel” in front of her.
Now to be fair, it takes more than a bundle of PVC pipes to create a convincing dinosaur. Obviously a large part of why this project works so well is the artistry that [Esmée] demonstrates at the controls of her creation. Judging by her performance in the video after the break, we’re going to assume she’s spent a not inconsiderable amount of time stomping around the neighborhood in this contraption to perfect her moves.
In the past we’ve seen the Raspberry Pi used to upgrade life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, but even with the added processing power, those dinos don’t hold a candle to the smooth and organic motion that [Esmée] has achieved here. Just goes to show that sometimes low-tech methods can outperform the latest technological wizardry.
19 thoughts on “Lifelike Dinosaur Emerges From The Plumbing Aisle”
The movement is phenomenal, especially the neck/head, with designs very reminiscent of the strandbeest from a fellow Dutch man.
The dog collar sells it.
It really does. Without the collar, the frame might not convey a sense of the cross-section of the neck. This is really incredible work.
Jim Henson level to sell it. Awesome. Need to work on that kitty animatronic tho. Expecting more articulation and servos on the next one and tape a pi zero to it.
I thought the kitty was going to freak. But I’m just projecting, because if I were a kitty, and I saw that thing walking around MY living room, _I_ sure would have.
Saw this in person during an event last month (Elfia). Movement was very realistic and fluid. One of the best things was that she’d somehow managed to suspend a backpack in the frame behind her.